Dragline Excavator Market – Global Industry Research Report 2025

Predominantly, dragline excavator finds use in civil engineering and surface mining pursuits. Typically, a piece of heavy equipment, dragline excavator are broadly of two types: standard pre-assembled and heavy type assembled on site.

Dragline excavators for civil engineering are mostly equipped with small crane. Road construction, pond and canal dredging, port construction, and pile driving rigs are some applications of dragline excavators for civil engineering pursuits.

Manufacture of dragline excavators involves technical and scientific expertise. This makes dragline excavators considerably reliable for their use, especially for critical civil infrastructure development projects. This serves to be a plus for dragline excavators market.

Availability of dragline excavators in various sizes, which vary in terms of tonnage, make them suitable for different terrains. This translates into further demand for dragline excavators.

A dragline excavator is a piece of heavy equipment used in civil engineering and surface mining. Draglines fall into two broad categories: those that are based on standard, lifting cranes, and the heavy units which have to be built on-site. Most crawler cranes, with an added winch drum on the front, can act as a dragline. These units (like other cranes) are designed to be dismantled and transported over the road on flatbed trailers. Draglines used in civil engineering are almost always of this smaller, crane type. These are used for road, port construction, pond and canal dredging, and as pile driving rigs. These types are built by crane manufacturers such as Link-Belt and Hyster.

The Dragline Excavator market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dragline Excavator.

This report presents the worldwide Dragline Excavator market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Komatsu

Hitachi

Caterpillar

Kobelco

Sennebogen

Liebherr

Weserhtte

Bauer

Manitowoc

Link-Belt

Nobas

Northwest

Ruston Bucyrus

BelAZ

BEML

XEMC

HEC

Dragline Excavator Breakdown Data by Type

Diesel-mechanical

Diesel-electric hybrid

Dragline Excavator Breakdown Data by Application

Surface Mining

Sand Factory

Others

Dragline Excavator Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dragline Excavator Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dragline Excavator status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Dragline Excavator manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dragline Excavator :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

