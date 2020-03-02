Dual Voltage Comparator Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2026

A comparator is an electrical device used to compare a measurable quantity with a reference or standard such as two voltages or currents. It outputs a digital signal showing the results. The comparator can be designed by using various components like diodes, transistors, op-amps. The comparators found in many electronic applications that may be used to drive logic circuit. However, the dual voltage comparator consists of two independent voltage comparators that are designed to operate from a single power supply over a wide range of voltages. These comparators are designed with a high degree of reliability. Some of the manufacturers are providing high-speed voltage comparator with fast response time. This high speed voltage comparator addresses applications where fast response time is critical, such as in data communications equipment. These products are designed for general purpose, especially for power control systems.

With the evolution of internet of things (IoT), industrial/home automation and Increase usage for consumer electronic equipment’s around the globe, especially in the developed and developing economies are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global reed switch market during the forecast period. However, some functional issues associated with dual voltage comparator is restraining the growth of the dual voltage comparator market. At present, various emerging technology and its applications are requiring more advanced dual voltage comparator, and high demand for smaller, better and durable comparators is expected to create ample opportunities for dual voltage comparator manufacturers to come up with more advanced low power consumption comparators.

The global dual voltage comparator market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Single Power Supply and Double Power Supply. Single power supply comparator is designed to operate from a single 5-V to 30-V power supply or a split power supply. Its low supply current is virtually independent of the magnitude of the supply voltage. However, Dual voltage comparator is a device consist of two independent voltage comparators that are designed to operate from a single power supply over a wide range of voltages. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis on its applications into Aerospace, Consumer Electronics and automotive, telecommunication and others. The comparator gives the fastest response time with the industry’s lowest current consumption. It saves up to 50% energy versus the most competitive device among high speed comparators. This creates ample amount of opportunity for manufacturers to focus and updated their product portfolio.

In the region wise study, the global dual voltage comparator market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the US and Canada captured significant market share followed by Asia Pacific and Europe in 2017. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. The growing automobile and consumer electronics sector in the Asia-Pacific region, with India and China emerging as automotive part manufacture hubs for the western automobile giants, is expected to drive the market for global dual voltage in this region. China represents huge potential for the dual voltage market.

The global dual voltage market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers and certain strategies such as agreements and acquisitions. Some of the key players engaged in dual voltage market include various manufacturers such as HTC Korea, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, RS Components, AVNET, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Jameco Electronics, STMicroelectronics NV, NTE Electronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Austin Semiconductor, Inc. and Others.