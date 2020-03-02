Edible Oil Market : Key Players and Production Information analysis 2016 – 2024

The global edible oil market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth owing to increasing popularity of unrefined, unprocessed, healthy, and organic oil. In the coming years, vegetable oils with low cholesterol, fat, and calories are likely to gain high response due to growing health awareness among people across the world. In addition, major improvement in retail network, increasing crop yields, oil production, and growing economies are some of the prominent factors supporting the growth of the global edible oil market. Furthermore, growing popularity of canola oil, trans-fat free soybean oil, and emerging preference for olive oil will drive the global market for edible oil.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global edible oil market covering all the major factors such drivers, restraints and trends influencing the nature of the market. It also features profiles of the leading players present in the market along with details such as company overview, business strategies, trends adopted, and recent developments in the respective field.

The retail segment is expected to drive the sales of edible oils on account of strong supply chain of chain of edible oil products and established chain of retail outlets. Vegetable oil consumption has increased in developing countries due to increasing demand from growing population, surging retail sector, and rise in overall household income. Additionally, manufacturers of edible oils are adopting advanced processing technique to offer healthier and affordable oil. However, they lack in the production of edible oil in comparison with incoming demand.

The market for edible oil can be segmented on the basis of type, end-users, and geography. In terms of type, the market can be classified into palm oil, canola oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, specialty blended oil, and corn oil. Increasing consumption of fried foods has significantly increased the demand for edible oils. Based on end-users, the marker for edible oil can be divided into food processor, food service, and retail. Improving living standards, changing dietary habits, and increasing consumer preference for healthy edible oil supporting the growth of the global edible oil market.

Geographically, the market for edible oil can segments into different regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. Developing countries such China and India are the major market for edible oil. China is one of the leading consumer of edible oil across the world followed by Europe.

Some of the key players operating in the global edible oil market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beidahuang Group, Ruchi Soya, Ach Food Companies Inc., Bunge Alimentos Sa, and Adani Group.