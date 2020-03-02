Electro-Optic Modulators Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2017 – 2025

Electro-optic modulator (EOM) is an optical device in which a signal-controlled component exhibiting the electro-optic effect is applied to alter a beam of light. In addition, the modulation may be imposed on the frequency, phase, and polarization or amplitude of the beam. The market for electro-optic modulators is segmented on the basis of type which includesfree-space modulators, phase and intensity modulators, liquid crystal modulators, analog modulators phase modulators, amplitude modulators and polarization modulators among others. The market is segmented on the basis of application which includes imaging and data recorders, polarization rotators, disk recorders and thermally compensated devices among others. The market for electro-optic modulators has been segmented geographically into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Electro-optic modulator is a device which is used for controlling the phase, polarization and power of a laser beam with an electrical control signal. It primarily consistsof one or two pockels cells, and additional optical elements like polarizers. Phase modulators are one of the most common kinds of electro-optic modulators. It has wide range of applications for instance stabilizing as well as monitoring a resonance frequency of an optical resonator.High end electronic devices are one of the major application areas of electro-optic modulators. Modulating the power of a laser beam as well as frequency stabilization of laser are some of the major application field of electro-optic modulators market. Increasing demand for advanced and advanced devices is acting as a major driver for the electro-optic modulators market globally.

Moreover, electro-optic modulators have applications in data and imaging recorders. Research and development applications for instancebroadband optical feedback loops for plasma noise reduction of argon and dye lasers used in Raman spectroscopy, polarization rotators in high-speed ellipsometry and high-speed pulse from a modelocked train is contributing in the positive development of the market. There are some of the design related limitations of the electro-optic modulators which may inhibit the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, increasing application of electro-optic modulators in research equipment is considered as one of the prime opportunities for the market.

In 2016, North America is leading the market for electro-optic modulators in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Europe globally. The U.S. is dominating the market for electro-optic modulators, followed by Canada and Mexico.Germany, the U.K., Italy and France accounted for the prominent positions in the electro-optic modulators market across Europe. China is leading the market owing to its technological advancement in the field of high speed data recording andlaser printing, followed by India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan among others. Rapid industrialization is one of the major push factor the electro-optic modulators market. The U.A.E, South Africa and Brazil among others are contributing positive share in the growth of electro-optic modulators market across Middle East and Africa and South America.

Qubig GmbH (Germany), Newport Corporation (The U.S.), Thorlabs, Inc. (The U.S.), Conoptics Inc. (The U.S.), Schäfter + Kirchhoff GmbH (Germany), APE Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH (Germany), Gleam Optics Inc. (Canada) and Felles Photonic Instruments Ltd. (China) among others is some of the major companies operating in the electro-optic modulators market. Expanding business by opening new sales offices in different geographic locations is one of the major business strategy adopted by the leading players. Focusing on the sales and distribution channels along with increasing the product offering keeping in mind the customers’ demand are some of the other strategies adopted by the companies. Apart from all these, new product development, upgrading features of the already existing products and establishing partnership agreements are also some of the business strategies of the companies.

