Epoxy Primer Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2018 – 2026

An epoxy primer, epoxy finish, or epoxy sealer is a liquid coating that is non-porous in nature. It is generally applied as a coating liquid over a bare material which is to be painted or coated later. Various materials on which the epoxy primer is used are stainless steel, galvanized steel, carbon steel, aluminum, fiberglass, ferrous metals, and wood. Materials coated with an epoxy primer become waterproof, as these primers do not absorb atmospheric moisture and protect the bare material from atmospheric corrosion and oxidation. In case of fire, epoxy primers increase the life of the bare material by a certain time period and reduce damage caused to the bare material. For example, Kansai Paints has developed an epoxy primer product known as Epoxy PFP (Passive Fire Protection) that helps protect the structural integrity of steel and other materials on exposure to fire.

Epoxy primer is generally made of two materials: a base component and an activator component. Both these components need to be mixed with each other before use. The mixed liquid is known as epoxy primer, which needs to be used within one and a half hour.

Eco-friendly water-borne epoxy primers are used in various applications such as industrial, building & construction, and transportation. Rising demand for water-borne epoxy primers across the world is increasing the overall demand for epoxy primers.

Epoxy Primer Market – Drivers and Restraints

As per the American Coating Association (ACA), the global manufacturing output was valued at US$ 55 Trn in 2014, which almost doubled to reach US$ 105 Trn in 2015. Rise in the manufacturing activity across the globe is increasing the demand for coating and printing applications. Epoxy primers are employed in large amounts in the paints & coatings industry. Thus, increasing demand for painting and coating applications is raising the demand for epoxy primers. Rising adoption of paint and coating applications in various sectors across the globe such as automotive and industrial is augmenting the demand for epoxy primers worldwide.

Raw materials generally used for the production of coatings and paints include resins, pigments, fillers, additives, and solvents. Resins account for a major share in the manufacture of coatings and paints. Epoxy resins are used in the production of epoxy primers. High costs of epoxy and other resins such as acrylic, alkyd, and urethane is a major restraint of the global epoxy primer market.

Epoxy Primer Market – Segmentation

Based on substrate, the global epoxy primer market has been segmented into metal, concrete & masonry, and fiberglass. In terms of technology, the market has been divided into solvent-borne and water-borne. Based on application, the epoxy primer market has been segmented into marine, automotive, off-shore platforms, oil & gas industry machinery, and construction equipment.

Based on geography, the global epoxy primer market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is the leading market for epoxy primer across the world. The U.S. is anticipated to be the major market for epoxy primer in North America during the forecast period, followed by Canada. Europe holds a significant share of the global epoxy primer market, with Germany expected to be the leading market in the region from 2018 to 2026. The U.K., France, Spain, and Italy are other prominent markets in Europe. In Asia Pacific, China is the major market, while India, Japan, and South Korea are prominent markets for epoxy primer. GCC is expected to be the leading epoxy primer market in Middle East & Africa between 2018 and 2026. The market for epoxy primer in South America is dominated by Brazil, followed by Argentina.

Epoxy Primer Market – Key Players

Major companies operating in the global epoxy primer market are PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Jotun Group, Asian Paints Ltd, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, and 3M Company.

