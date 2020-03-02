Eyewear Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2024

Eyewear Market by Product (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses and Sportswear), and by Distribution Channel for Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores and Retail Stores: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the eyewear market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the eyewear market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the eyewear market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the eyewear market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type segment and distribution channel segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view on the eyewear market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2023. Based on product type the market is segmented into spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses and sportswear. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into optical stores, independent brand showrooms, online stores and retail stores. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S., Rest of North America, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for eyewear market based on individual product type and distribution channel in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Carl Zeiss, Bausch Lomb, Charmant Group, CIBA Vision (Alcon), Chemilens, Daemyung, Cooper Vision, Fielmann, Essilor International, Hoya, Johnson Rodenstock, Johnson Vision Care and Seiko. Other prominent players are De Rigo SpA., Luxottica Group, Marchon, Marcolin, and Safilo Group.

This report segments the global eyewear market as follows:

Global Eyewear Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Sportswear

Global Eyewear Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Optical Stores

Independent Brand Showrooms

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Global Eyewear Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

