Feed Additives Market 2019 Progress Strategies, Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges to 2024

“Increased consumption of animal-based high-value protein products is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of feed additives market globally”

The global feed additives market is expected to grow from USD 19.95 billion 2017 to USD 27.47 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.67%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The report on global feed additives market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

This research report categorizes the global feed additives market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Form

1. Dry

2. Liquid

Based on Livestock

1. Aquatic Animals

2. Poultry

3. Ruminants

4. Swine

Based on Type

1. Acidifiers

2. Amino Acids

3. Antibiotics

4. Antioxidants

5. Carotenoids

6. Enzymes

7. Flavors & Sweeteners

8. Minerals

9. Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

10. Non-Protein Nitrogen

11. Phosphate

12. Vitamins

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Company Usability Profiles:

The feed additives market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Adisseo France SAS

2. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. BASF SE

5. Cargill

6. Chr. Hansen

7. DSM

8. Danisco A/S

9. Dupont

10. Evonik

11. Invivo

12. Kemin

13. Novozymes A/S

14. Nutreco

15. Solvay

Research Methodology:

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.

