Food Stabilizer Industry- Trending Attributes Creating Positive Impact on the Market Shares l Cargill, Inc., Advanced Food Systems, Inc.

According to expert analysts, the Asia Pacific region is expected to progress at a splendid pace in the global food stabilizer market, mainly due to a large population density and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Under application, the dairy products segment holds a leading spot in this market owing to rising consumption of the products, coupled with an increasing demand for quality dairy commodities.

The global market for food stabilizers is expected to generate a revenue of US$7.63 bn by the end of 2016 and US$9.26 bn by 2021. This revenue is projected at a CAGR of 4.0% during a forecast period from 2015 to 2021.

The growth in demand for convenience foods is visible across all regions of the world. With more people opting for ready-to-eat foods and beverages, the role of food stabilizers in this industry has grown proportionately. With stability, shelf-life, texture, and visual appeal growing equally large in priority for convenience foods to sell, companies are constantly looking for the perfect food stabilizers that will help them fit their food and beverage products into the busy lifestyle of the modern consumer. This is considered to be a high impact driver for the usage of food stabilizers and will continue to drive their sales even further over the coming years.

Changing Lifestyles Demand Quality Foods, Boost Market’s Expansion

With rapid urbanization and industrialization, the quality of life is gradually increasing, consequently making people demand quality food products. And as stabilizers are key elements needed to manufacture such foods, the global stabilizer market is expanding vigorously. With changing lifestyles, consumers want more easy-to-eat foods that appear visually appealing as well as have a good quality. Numerous developed economies show a higher preference for organic foods, which require food stabilizers as a crucial component for extending their short shelf-lives and to protect them from harmful bacteria. With increasing demand for organic products, the global food stabilizer market is anticipated to depict a fantastic progress in the near future. Currently, extensive research and development is being carried out by numerous companies, which also is responsible driving the global food stabilizer market.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices Stunts Growth

However, many food stabilizers contain harmful chemicals that might cause serious health problems. Moreover, provision of insufficient wages to workers in stabilizer manufacturing factories, shortage of expertise required for equipment manufacturing, and improperly maintained safety of workers also are key growth obstacles. These problems are notably restraining the food stabilizer market. In addition, volatility in costs of food stabilizer chemicals has been notably restraining this market too. In remote and underdeveloped regions, lack of trained staff might lead to less stabilizer production. However, many companies are expected to introduce less harmful stabilizer compounds, thereby offsetting most restraints affecting the market.

The global food stabilizer market depicts the existence of a highly fragmented vendor landscape owing to the presence of innumerable small- as well as large-scale players, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a recently published report. Cargill, Inc., Advanced Food Systems, Inc., and E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company, are key players operating in the global food stabilizer market. These businesses accounted for maximum revenue gained in recent times.

With more players entering the food stabilizer market, the vendor landscape is expected to depict an intensified competition during the forthcoming years. Most of the players mentioned above have maintained a stronghold in the global food stabilizer market present in Europe and North America. Bringing about extensive product innovations is a prime strategy implemented by businesses working in this sector. Apart from the above mentioned companies, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and The Archer Daniels Midland Company, are other players operating in the global food stabilizer market.

