Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market – Europe and Middle East & Africa Industry Research Report 2016 – 2024

EMEA Free-to-air Service Market: Overview

Free-to-air service refers to audio and audio-visual content broadcasted free of cost to radio sets and television sets. This implies that the unencrypted form of the content delivered does not involve the levy of any subscription fees. Such content can also be consumed through mobiles, laptops, desktops, and tablets. Audio content is transmitted with the help of radio waves, whereas audio-visual content is submitted through satellites, cable and the internet. Additionally, in the case of mobile TVs, special transmission formats are used, if not regular broadcast methods. In the case of delivery of audio-visual content through the internet, the option of downloading and storing programs may be utilized for later viewing purposes. Rising number of FTA channels and the increasing use of smartphones for TV viewing purposes in the EMEA region are some of the major factors driving market growth in the region.

EMEA Free-to-air Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

An increasing portion of the population in the EMEA region are adopting internet protocol television (IPTV) services. IPTVs refers to content delivery on TV sets through a high-speed internet connection. Majorly, IPTV services are provided free-to-air and consumers may have to pay for data consumed and hence this is resulting in the growth of FTA services across the region. Furthermore, the introduction of new FTA channels across the EMEA regions are further bolstering ad revenues for the sector. Additionally, digitization of broadcasting signals is also bolstering market growth. However, it is also leading to piracy which might hinder future market growth. Nonetheless, analytics based advertising is expected to present growth opportunities during the forecast period and lead to an increase in advertising revenues owing to targeted advertising.

EMEA Free-to-air Service Market: Research Methodologies

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe and Middle East & Africa FTA market based on device and geography. Furthermore, the report provides complete insights into different device types such as satellite TV, cable TV, mobile TV, and radio. The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on geographical regions, the report segments the EMEA FTA market into Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Europe is divided into the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe while MEA is further segmented into South Africa, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and Rest of MEA.

The report also provides an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the EMEA FTA market. It discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the EMEA FTA market. It provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided in the report is the market share of key players and their revenue analysis in the EMEA FTA market. The report also provides company developments, company analysis and strategic paths of leading companies in the EMEA FTA market.

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include British Broadcasting Corporation, BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, ITV Plc, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, RTL Group, Sky Plc, and Rai Pubblicità.

EMEA Free-to-air (FTA) Market

By Device

– Satellite Television

– Cable Television

– Mobile TV

– Radio

By Geography

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Middle East & Africa

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Nigeria

– Rest of MEA

