Friction Fit Closure Market Players Survey: Expansions, Agreements, and New Product Launches

Friction fit closure is used to seal or close a jug, tube, bottle, or can as devices and techniques. These can be a plug, cover, cap or lid. The other types such as drums and boxes may also have friction fit closures. Friction fit closures are different from the other closure types as they require some extra force to close or open the lid of the container. The friction fit closure is used to keep the life of the contents of the container until the time of opening it. They act as a barrier to the moisture, oxygen, dirt etc. as these are harmful to some products like food and chemicals.

These are used to keep the products safe and secure till the undesired opening of the container is done. They are also to be used as reclosing to the box. They are used to provide reasonable safety by keeping the lid tightly closed and to provide the easiest way to open or close it. The friction fit closure is the ones which are made fittest to the structure of the opening of the container. These can be of plastic, rubber or cork.

Friction Fit Closure Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for the friction fit closure comes from the food and beverage industry. The demand for the variation in sizes and different types of geometrical closures is also fulfilled by the food and different types of pharmaceutical industries and is also a major driver for the friction fit market. The rising demand in the friction fit market comes from the cosmetic and personal care industry which is also a rising industry in the developing regions. The increasing demand for the manufacturers and trend is to make the friction fit closure of high volume and of multiple types of geometries in the industry.

The rising use of integrated packaging equipment and capital intensive nature, of various type of closures, acts as a restraint to the growth of friction fit closure market. The rise in consumption to the alcoholic beverages is a fueling demand to the growth of friction fit closure market. This factor is in rising from the developed countries in the global market. The increase in the purchasing power of the users has also filled the rising demand in the friction fir closure market.

Friction Fit Closure Market: Market Segmentation

The friction fit closure market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end user type and on the basis of geography.

On the basis of product type, the friction fit closure market can be segmented into:-

Reclosable friction fit closure

Non-reclosable friction fit closure

On the basis of material type, the friction fit closure market can be segmented into:-

Rubber

Cork

Plastic foam

On the basis of end-user type, the friction fit closure market can be segmented into:-

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Personal care and cosmetic care industry

Healthcare industry

Chemical industry

Friction Fit Closure Market: Regional Outlook

The friction fit closure market can be segmented on the basis of geography into seven regions as North America, Western Europe, Japan, Latin America, APEJ, Eastern Europe and MEA. Asia Pacific is the maximum revenue contributor in the friction fit closure market owing to the rising demand in the food and beverage industry in the region. The countries like China and India of Asia Pacific are expected to have the high growth in the forecast period. Western Europe and North America are expected to have the rising demand in the forecast due to the technological advancements in the developed countries of the region. However, the Western Europe is expected to rise in a much demanding way than North America due to the rising demand of cosmetic and beverage industry in the region. The Latin America I also expected to drive the demand in the friction fit closure market due to the emerging economies in the countries like Mexico and Brazil.

Friction Fit Closure Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the friction fit closure market are:-

Bericap Holdings

ABA Packaging Corporation

Berlin Packaging

Airlite Plastics Corp.

Crown Packaging International Inc.

Continental Glass and Plastic Inc.

Cobra Plastics Inc.

Glass Vials Inc.

Cincinnati Container Co.

American Star Cork Co. Inc.

All American Containers Inc.

Friction Fit Closure Market: Competitive Analysis

The friction fit closure market is having the rise in the demand due to the increasing demand in the food and beverages industry in the developing regions in the global market. The manufacturers have to design the friction fit closure with the enough efficiency and error less product so that the demand in the market gets increased and the competition to the other manufacturers gets high. The increasing use of plastic type friction fit closure in the market is due to the rising demand by the manufacturers for the efficient friction fit closure market. This is due to the effective varieties of plastic like PET, PP, and PVC available in the market.