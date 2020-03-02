Frozen Meal Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025
Frozen Meal Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)
Frozen Meal is a packaged frozen or chilled meal that usually comes as an individual portion. It requires very little preparation and contains all the elements for a single-serving meal.Refrigeration plays a pivotal role in the operational workflow of global supply chain for food products and beverages. Freezing and frozen storage has also gained importance for being a key component in the global value chain of food & beverage products. Over the years, growing accessibility to refrigerated storage units has strengthened the global cold chain and created stable grounds for production and sales of frozen ready meals.
The global Frozen Meal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Frozen Meal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Frozen Meal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Mills
Nestle
McCain
Dr.Oetker
Daiya
Connies
Conagra
Atkins Nutritionals
California Pizza Kitchen
H.J. Heinz
FRoSTA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Vegetarian Meals
Chicken Meals
Beef Meals
Others
Segment by Application
Food Chain Services
Department Store
Others
