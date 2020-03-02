Global 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace Market 2019 Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast to 2025

3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace Market 2019

Description:

This report provides in depth study of “3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

3D printing employs sophisticated computer simulations and software to direct “print” objects from powdered, molten and filament materials like nylon, resins, clays, thermoplastics and metals, and offering new possibilities to remake manufacturing in the auto, aerospace and other major industries.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

Materialise

3D Systems

SLM Solutions Group

GE

Arkema

BASF

HP

Protolabs

Evonik Industries

EOS

Ultimaker

Formlabs

ENVISIONTEC

Markforged

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Thermoplastics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

