Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future By Top Company – Bayer, Dow AgroSciences, Monsanto, BASF, Adama, Nufarm, Syngenta

This report studies the global market size of Agrochemical and Pesticide, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This report studies the global market size of Agrochemical and Pesticide, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Agrochemical and Pesticide production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Bayer

Dow AgroSciences

Monsanto

BASF

Adama

Nufarm

Syngenta

DuPont

Albaugh

Gharda

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Nanjing Red Sun

Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

Yancheng Limin Chemical

KWIN Joint-stock

Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company

Hubei Sanonda

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Bailing Agrochemical

Qingdao Kyx Chemical

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical

Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals

Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry

Shandong Qilin Agrochemical

Market Segment by Product Type

Insecticides

Antiseptics

Herbicides

Other

Market Segment by Application

Agricultural

Garden

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Agrochemical and Pesticide status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Agrochemical and Pesticide manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

