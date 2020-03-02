Global Bariatric Surgical Procedures Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future By Top Company – Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Allergan, Johnson and Johnson

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Bariatric Surgical Procedures Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Obesity is a medical condition which occurs due to excessive fat accumulation leading to adverse effect on health. Few of the prime reason for obesity are excessive food intake, less physical exercise and genetic susceptibility. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 25-30 kg/m is known as overweight, and BMI greater than or equal to 30 kg/m is considered as obesity. According to the WHO, globally, around 1.8 billion adults are overweight, and around 600 million of them were obese in 2014. In addition, around 40 million children below the age of five years were overweight. Bariatric surgery is one of the best treatment option for obesity and overweight.

Increasing obese population due to the rise in lifestyle diseases and sedentary lifestyle is one of the key factors to drive the global bariatric surgical procedures market over the forecast period 2017-2027. Similarly, growing trend of body toning and grooming therapy would have a greater importance on the aesthetic appearance leading to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure for obesity management, strategic collaborations among devices manufacturers and bariatric surgery service providers are is also anticipated to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period. The increasing spending on healthcare per capita for quality patient care and various advanced treatments also boost the growth of the global bariatric surgical procedure market. However, the post-surgical complications and the cost associated with bariatric surgery might hamper the growth of the global bariatric surgical procedures market. On the other hand, the availability of weight management medications and other alternatives might lead to the decreasing growth rate of the market.

This report focuses on the global Bariatric Surgical Procedures status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bariatric Surgical Procedures development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Intuitive Surgical

Allergan

Johnson and Johnson

Mediflex

TransEnterix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding Surgery

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Duodenal Switch Surgery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bariatric Surgical Procedures status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bariatric Surgical Procedures development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

