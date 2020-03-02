Global Biodegradable Stents Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2019- 2025

Global Biodegradable Stents Market: Overview

Biodegradable Stents are the third generation of stents used in the treatment of coronary artery diseases, which are completely absorbed in the body after the drug is eluted. The biodegradable stents have emerged as a perfect replacement to the standard Drug Eluting Stents having a permanent polymer coating over them. Introduction of biodegradable stents has resulted into reduction in rates of thrombosis, in-stent restenosis, and dual anti-platelet therapy required with the DES and Bare Metal Stents, as the polymer or metal is completely absorbed in the vessel, resulting into efficient drug delivery, and vascular restoration. Players in the stents market are now looking beyond the coronary and peripheral artery disease treatment applications of the biodegradable stents after various clinical trials which have demonstrated the efficiency of these biodegradable stents in other vascular interventions.

Global Biodegradable Stents Market: Scope

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall biodegradable stents market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, market opportunity analysis for the stent type, and material types, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics.

Global Biodegradable Stents Market: Segmentation

The global biodegradable stents market has been segmented on the basis of stent type, material and end users. On the basis of stent type, the global biodegradable stents market is categorized as coronary artery stent, and peripheral artery stent. Moreover, on the basis of material, the biodegradable stents market has been segmented into polymer based, and metal based stent. Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the global biodegradable stents market has been classified as hospitals, cardiac catheterization laboratories, and ambulatory surgery centers.

The market for these stent types, material and end users has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Biodegradable Stents Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the biodegradable stents market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of types, material and applications, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global biodegradable stents market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global biodegradable stents market such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Inc., Terumo Europe NV, Biotronik, Elixir Medical Corporation, Sahajanand Medical technologies, and Kyoto Medical Planning among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

