Global Effective Microorganisms (EM) Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Effective Microorganisms (EM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Effective Microorganisms (EM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Effective Microorganisms (EM) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Effective Microorganisms (EM) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
EM is an abbreviation of Effective Microorganism, is a new compound microbial preparation, composed of photosynthetic bacteria, lactic acid bacteria, yeast, actinomycetes and other 10 more than 80 kinds of microbial compound culture from the flora, formed a complex and stable microbial system, mutual cooperation, the advantages of powerful, extremely powerful.
EM was coined by Professor Dr. Teruo Higa, who developed EM. EM consists of a wide variety of effective, beneficial and non-pathogenic microorganisms produced through a natural process and not chemically synthesized or genetically engineered. It comes in a liquid form.
EM has a broad application. EM has no adverse effects on and is beneficial to plants, animals, and humans. Very simply put, EM lives off our waste while we live off “their waste”. Their waste simply translates to a healthy environment for us in that EM becomes inactivated, therefore, a mutual existence can be had. EM only creates the condition for best results, that is, the users should nurture the condition and provide the resources for EM to perform optimally. Microorganisms exist naturally throughout the environment from rock crevices to our internal organs. In our present day environment, putrefactive microorganisms, those types responsible for the rotting of organic matter to maladies in organisms, dominate much of the sphere of the microorganisms.
In the last several years, global market of Effective Microorganisms (EM) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of about 9%.
The global average price of Effective Microorganisms (EM) is in the decreasing trend, from 8.4 USD/L in 2012 to 8.1 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Effective Microorganisms (EM) includes EM 1, EM, and the proportion of EM in 2016 is about 85.67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
The global Effective Microorganisms (EM) market is valued at 13 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 24 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
EMRO
EMNZ
SCD Probiotics
Efficient Microbes
Asia Plant
VIOOO Biology
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
EM 1
EM
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Agriculture
Animal Husbandry
Wastewater Treatment
Sanitation Systems
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Effective Microorganisms (EM) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Effective Microorganisms (EM) manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Effective Microorganisms (EM) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Effective Microorganisms (EM) Manufacturers
Effective Microorganisms (EM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Effective Microorganisms (EM) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-effective-microorganisms-em-market-research-report-2018
