Global Enzymatic Debridement Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Enzymatic Debridement market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Enzymatic Debridement market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Enzymatic Debridement market status and forecast, categorizes the global Enzymatic Debridement market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Enzymatic Debridement uses chemical enzymes to assist in wound healing. Enzymes that help slough off the dead tissue are often available as part of a topic ointment; however, the ointment must be carefully applied to only the currently dead tissue if the enzymes come in contact with healthy tissue, they could cause issues.

The global average price of enzymatic debridement is in the decreasing trend, from 81.3 USD/ Unit in 2012 to 76.4 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of enzymatic debridement includes collagenase product, papain product and other product, and the proportion of collagenase product in 2016 is about 75%.

Enzymatic debridement is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of enzymatic debridement is hospitals, and the consumption proportion is about 49% in 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of enzymatic debridement, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Enzymatic Debridement, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 15%.

Market competition is intense. Smith & Nephew is the leaders of the industry, and it holds key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; has been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Enzymatic Debridement market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Smith&Nephew

StratusPharma

WeiBangBiopharm

MediWound

Virchow

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Collagenase Product

Papain Product

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

