Global Fluoropolymer Market Research Report 2019 – Forecasts and Growth till 2024

The Amorphous Fluoropolymer is formed by the reaction of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and Perfluoro (2,2-dimethyl) -1,3 Dioxolane (PDD). It is completely non-crystalline transparent amorphous polymer, no obvious melting point, has good optical and electrical properties, but also has excellent resistance to chemical, heat resistance, good mechanical properties and physical properties.

In the past several years, the global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market is relatively stable with CAGR of 2.63% from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, the global actual consumption amount of Amorphous Fluoropolymer was around 1602 Kg.

Amorphous Fluoropolymer can be used in various fields, Optical Applications, Electrical Applications and Chemical Applications etc. Optical Applications is the largest application of Amorphous Fluoropolymer, with market share of 47.39% in 2016.

The largest producers of Amorphous Fluoropolymer in the worldwide are Chemours, AGC and Solvay. The largest producing of Amorphous Fluoropolymer is Chemours, accounting about 44.51% of Global production. Solvay accounting about 30.59% of Global production and AGC accounting about 24.91% of Global production in 2016

The Global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market would growth with CAGR of 4.23% from 2017 to 2023. The annual consumption amount of Amorphous Fluoropolymer would reach to 2069 Kg in 2023. In the future, the consumption in Optical Applications would be the growth point in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fluoropolymer market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 230 million by 2024, from USD 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fluoropolymer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fluoropolymer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fluoropolymer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Solid

Solution

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Optical Applications

Electrical Applications

Chemical Applications

Others

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Chemours

AGC

Solvay

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fluoropolymer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fluoropolymer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fluoropolymer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fluoropolymer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fluoropolymer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

