The global fuel cell market is estimated to reach USD 13.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.5%. The report Fuel Cell Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells); By Application; By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the stationary application segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Government regulations and favorable public initiatives regarding energy consumption have boosted the adoption of fuel cell. Growing concerns regarding environment, increasing demand for unconventional energy sources, and increasing adoption of power efficient energy systems further support the market growth. Additionally, higher efficiency offered by fuel cells as compared to other power generating systems, and growth in adoption of distributed power system would boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, adoption of green technologies, and technological advancements. Increasing investments by vendors in advancements in hydrogen storage, and increasing demand of fuel cell vehicles further boosts the market growth.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the fuel cell industry in 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers, and rising environmental concerns drive the fuel cell market growth in the region. The governments in the region are investing significantly to promote the adoption of fuel Cell. The increasing application of fuel cells in commercial, and transportation sector further supports the market growth in the region. The increasing penetration fuel cell electric vehicles, and significant increase in power consumption accelerates the adoption of fuel cells in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Plug Power Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Ballard Power Systems, Inc., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Intelligent Energy Limited, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., and Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

The Report has segmented the global fuel cell market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Fuel Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

Others

Fuel Cell Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Stationary

Portable

Transport

Fuel Cell Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Content

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Fuel Cell Market Insights

3.1. Fuel Cell – Industry snapshot

3.2. Fuel Cell – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Fuel Cell Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Fuel Cell – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Fuel Cell Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Fuel Cell Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Fuel Cell Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Fuel Cell Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Fuel Cell Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Fuel Cell Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis, 2017

4. Fuel Cell Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

4.3. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

4.4. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

4.5. Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

4.6. Others

5. Fuel Cell Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Stationary

5.3. Portable

5.4. Transport

Continued…

