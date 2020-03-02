In this report, the Global Generic Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Generic Drugs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-generic-drugs-market-research-report-2018



This report studies the global Generic Drugs market status and forecast, categorizes the global Generic Drugs market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold.

The global average gross margin of generic drugs is in the decreasing trend, from 45.19% in 2011 to 43.56% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of generic drugs includes simple generic drugs, super generic drugs and biosimilars. And the proportion of simple generic drugs in 2015 is about 80% and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The super generic drugs in 2015 are about 18.7% and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

North America region is the largest supplier of generic drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 31.5% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of generic drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.5% in 2015, India is also an important areas, and with the revenue market share is 22.8% in 2015.

The global Generic Drugs market is valued at 210800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 451800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Teva

Novartis – Sandoz

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen

Fresenius Kabi

Pfizer (Hospira)

Sanofi

Aurobindo

Lupin

Dr. Reddy’s

Apotex

Cipla

ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)

Stada Arzneimittel

Krka Group

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Valeant

Zydus Cadila

Hikma

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Simple Generic Drugs

Super Generic Drugs

Biosimilars

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

CNS

Cardiovascular

Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Generic Drugs sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Generic Drugs manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Generic Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Generic Drugs Manufacturers

Generic Drugs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Generic Drugs Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Generic Drugs market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-generic-drugs-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Generic Drugs market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Generic Drugs markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Generic Drugs Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Generic Drugs market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Generic Drugs market

Challenges to market growth for Global Generic Drugs manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Generic Drugs Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com