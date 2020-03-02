Global Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Hydro-pumped Storage is an altered use of conventional hydropower technology to store and manage energy. Hydro pumped storage projects store electricity by circulating water between an upper and lower reservoir. The electric energy is converted to potential energy and stored in the form of water at an upper elevation. Pumping the water uphill for temporary storage recharges the battery and during periods of high electricity demand the stored water is released back through the turbines and converted back to electricity like a conventional hydropower station.

The increasing demand for energy storage systems and the emergence of ancillary services are two of the primary factors that are driving the global market for hydro-pumped storage plants. It has also been noted that hydro-pumped storage is gaining traction because of the increased importance of grid stability, along with the need for load balancing and energy storage. Moreover, the requirement of alternative energy sources with black start capability, reactive power generation, and an ability to operate as a spinning reserve are other factors that augur well for the future of this market during the forecast period.

Conversely, the most prominent restraint on the hydro-pumped storage plants market, according to the report, is the requirement of large bodies of water wherever these plants are set up. Additionally, not all locations are ideal for the height variation that is required between two reservoirs for the proper functioning of hydro-pumped storage plants. However, the report finds that the requirement of height variations can be easily overcome via manmade alterations to the topography, which results in a desired size and height measurement. As the pressure mounts on electrical grids globally to cater to the ever-growing demand for energy, the demand for ancillary services is increasing.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Alstom

Gugler

Voith hydro

Hong Kong Pumped Storage Development Company Limited

Sulzer

Toshiba Corp

Tractebel Engineering

Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants Breakdown Data by Type

Single Reversible Pump Turbines

Separate Pump

Turbine Generators

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

