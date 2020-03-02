Global Masterbatch Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Masterbatch is widely used in packaging industry, automobile Industry, building & construction Industry, electrical & electronics industry. As to the masterbatch downstream application, packaging industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 26.2% of the consumption in 2015. According to the different function, masterbatch is divided into white masterbatch, black masterbatch, color masterbatch, additive masterbatch and plastic filler masterbatch. Black masterbatch is the most common kind, accounting for more than 29.1% of the total masterbatch production.

At present, the production of masterbatch distributed evenly in Europe, USA, China and India, taking about 28.3 %, 15.6%, 33.4%, 5.7% respectively in 2015. Masterbatch industry in India is highly fragmented with a few major players & large number of small and medium players who account for majority of the market share. To meet the strong demand of masterbatch, many manufacturers established manufacturing plants in Europe.

The global production of masterbatch increased from 2910 K MT in 2011 to 3810 K MT in 2015 at an average annual growth rate of more than 6 %. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of masterbatch are Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc, Americhem, Inc, Cabot Corporation. And the production of Clariant occupied about 8.9% in 2015

The masterbatches industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. Given the competitive landscape of the industry, the bargaining power of players with clients is low thereby resulting in vulnerability to fluctuation in raw material prices.

The worldwide market for Masterbatch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Masterbatch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Clariant

Ampacet Corporation

A. Schulman, Inc.

Americhem, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

PolyOne

GCR Group

Tosaf

Plastika Kritis S.A

RTP Company

Polyplast Mueller GmbH

Plastiblends

Astra Polymers

Alok Masterbatches

Hubron

Hengcai

Gabriel-Chemie Group

Prayag Polytech

Wave Semuliao Group

Heima

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3925633-global-masterbatch-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Color Masterbatch

Additive Masterbatch

Plastic Filler Masterbatch

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4264359

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Packaging Industry

Industry

Agriculture

Consumer Products

Other Fields

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3925633-global-masterbatch-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Masterbatch Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 White Masterbatch

1.2.2 Black Masterbatch

1.2.3 Color Masterbatch

1.2.4 Additive Masterbatch

1.2.5 Plastic Filler Masterbatch

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Packaging Industry

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Consumer Products

1.3.5 Other Fields

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Clariant

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Masterbatch Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Clariant Masterbatch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ampacet Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Masterbatch Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ampacet Corporation Masterbatch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 A. Schulman, Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Masterbatch Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 A. Schulman, Inc. Masterbatch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Americhem, Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Masterbatch Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Americhem, Inc. Masterbatch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Cabot Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Masterbatch Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cabot Corporation Masterbatch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 PolyOne

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Masterbatch Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 PolyOne Masterbatch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 GCR Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Masterbatch Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 GCR Group Masterbatch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com