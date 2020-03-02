Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

The nonwoven filter is made by entangling filaments thermally, chemically, and mechanically to form interconnecting areas that can remove a percentage of liquid or gaseous particulate matter streams flowing through it. Increasing application in transportation industry coupled with the rising consumer awareness regarding water & air pollution is the major driver of the global nonwoven filter media market. A considerable increase in the automotive production and sales, especially in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin American region such as China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina is likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The shifting lifestyle and better economic scenario along with the rising consumer demand for new, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced cars. Additionally, major steps taken by the government and environmental bodies for “greener and sustainable” tomorrow is set to surge the nonwoven filter demand during the review period.

The global nonwoven filter media market is segmented based on type as a surface filter and a depth filter. The various processes used to make filter media are Spunbond, Meltblown, Wetlaid, Needlepunch, and others. Among these, the spunbond segment accounted for 43.0% of the market share in 2016. The technological segment is projected to lead the global nonwoven filter media market with 43.2% market share by the end of 2023.

Based on the application, the market is further segmented into transportation, water filtration, HVAC, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, refining, mining, homecare, and others. The transportation segment is anticipated to dominate the market and is likely to reach USD1593.5 million by 2023 end due to growing demand for nonwoven filter media in automotive filtration such as engine air, cabin air, and oil and fuel. The water filtration is the second largest application segment for nonwoven filter media and was accounted for 20.0% market share of the global market in 2016. The increasing demand for removal of undesirable chemicals, biological contaminants, suspended solids and gases from contaminated water are likely to propel the market growth over the assessment period.

The global nonwoven filter media market is spanned across five major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The global nonwoven filter media market is expected to reach USD 7206.7 million by the end of 2023. Asia Pacific dominated the market share in terms of both value and volume followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific provides potential growth in the global nonwoven filter media market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.14%. China holds the largest market share in the Asia Pacific region and is projected to remain dominant due to growing end-use industries in this region.

The global nonwoven filter media market is segmented on the basis of product, filter type, technology, application, and region.

Based on the product, nonwoven filter media market is segmented as a surface filter and a depth filter. By the filter type, the market is categorized as a synthetic, and natural filter. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as spounbound, meltblown, waitlaid, needle punch and others. The application segment of nonwoven filter media is sub-divided into transportation, water filtration, HVAC, food & beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, refining, mining, homecare, and others. Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Some of the key players in the global nonwoven filter media market are The 3M Company, Sandler AG, Ahlstrom-Munksj?, DowDuPont Inc., Johns Manville, Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, Hollingsworth & Vose, and Berry Global Inc..

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

> APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> The Middle East & Africa

According to Market Research Future, the global nonwoven filter media market has witnessed a healthy growth in the past few years and as per the analysis, the market is likely to grow over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the continuously growing application segment such as transportation, water filtration, HVAC, food & beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, refining, mining, homecare, and others. The global nonwoven filter media market is projected to reach USD 7206.8 million at a CAGR of 7.01% by 2023. The use of nonwoven filter media in automotive filtration such as engine air, cabin air, and oil, and fuel is likely to fuel the product demand in the transportation sector. This segment is expected to reach USD 1593.5 million by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the water filtration is the second largest segment and was accounted for 20.0% of the global market share in 2016.

> Filter producers

> Nonwoven Filter Media manufacturers

> Woven filter media manufacturers

> Potential investors

> Filter Media suppliers

> Nationalized laboratory

