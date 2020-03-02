Global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025| CAGR of 7.5%

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Sports Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Sports medicine pertains to the treatment and prevention of injuries resulting from sports and athletic activities. Sports injuries involve both bone and soft tissue injuries. The sports medicine market includes devices that are used for the prevention of sports injuries as well as for the cure, recovery, and rehabilitation of such injuries.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries. These are the most preferred procedures as they use power tools to carry out surgeries with small cuts, shortens the hospital stay post-surgery, reduces bleeding and recovery time, and enables a faster return to normal activities. There is an increased demand for these surgeries to treat sports complications related to knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, and spine. The rise in the adoption of computer-assisted robotic surgeries and regenerative medicines for lesser recovery time are also propelling the growth of this market.

The U.S., Japan and EU countries are estimated to contribute most of market share as of 2017. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period.

Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing focus of healthcare providers, towards trauma and related injuries are anticipated to be the vital impact rendering drivers.

In 2018, the global Sports Medicine market size was 6190 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Arthrex

ConMed

Depuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reconstructive Products

Support

Recovery Products

Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Knee

Shoulder

Hip

Spine

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

