Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2025

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)systemsstore energyin themagnetic fieldcreated by the flow ofdirect currentin asuperconductingcoil which has beencryogenicallycooled to a temperature below itssuperconducting critical temperature.

The rising concerns regarding climate change are creating a burgeoning demand for green and eco-friendly storage solutions, which in turn is fuelling the demand for SMES systems. In addition, the increasing consumption of renewable sources for energy generation coupled with the depleting fossil fuels is working in favor of the growth of the market. The growing adoption of distributed energy solutions is also providing a fillip to the market.

Moreover, the burgeoning demand for advanced and cost-effective energy storage technologies for on-grid and off-grid applications and in the utility industry is augmenting the global SMES market. Furthermore, the advancements in superconducting materials are influencing the market positively. On the other hand, the participants in the market are threatened by the presence of substitutes such as compressed air energy storage. This is hampering the growth of the market. The high cost of these systems is also limiting their widespread adoption.

The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Super Power

Hyper Tech Research

Southwire Company

Luvata

Superconductor Technologies

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Breakdown Data by Type

Low Temperature SMES

High Temperature SMES

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

