Global Uterine Manipulator Devices Market by Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Uterine manipulator devices are surgical devices which are used in a gynecological surgery for effectively holding the cervix in place which the surgeon performs a laparoscopic procedure in the uterine environment of a female. The uterine manipulator devices are used in various surgical trials such as posterior and anterior abdominal colpotomy, total laparoscopic hysterectomy, laparoscopy assisted hysterectomy, partial laparoscopic hysterectomy, and laparoscopy assisted vaginal hysterectomy etc. The device contains an elongate body, an inflatable bladder for forming a fluid-resistant seal with the cervix and a tenaculum for gripping the cervix. The elongate body has a tube along which visualization fluid is taken to the uterus and a channel having an outlet opening for air, which is connectable to a pressurized air supply. The disposable uterine manipulator also called as fallopian tube medicine injecting. To suitably mobilize the uterus, is the main function of the uterine manipulator devices. A uterine manipulator device allows the surgeon to easily access by creating clear visibility and superior mobility of uterus to the surgical targets in the pelvic cavity. The uterine manipulator devices consist three types of movements that are- anteversion and retroversion movements, lateral movements and elevation movements. The anteversion and retroversion consist good exposure of anterior wall and retroverted wall, posterior wall, utero-sacral ligaments and vesico-uterine fold. The lateral movements consist the exposure of posterior leaves of the broad ligaments, utero-ovarian ligaments and the anterior and infundibolo-pelvic ligaments. The elevation movements provide the best exposure of the utero-sacral ligaments by moving uterus upwards in the abdomen.

The global market of uterine manipulator devices market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of uterine surgeries, increasing the focus on woman health hygiene, awareness among the population to several new advanced technologies, the growing concerns relating to health problems and the necessity to cure them etc. The increasing incidence of gynecological operations in women expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Lack of experience in using these advanced technologies and complexity to assemble the device is expected to act as a restraint to the market.

The uterine manipulator devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application & end user.

Based on application, the global uterine manipulator devices market is segmented by-

Partial Hysterectomy

Full Hysterectomy

Diagnostic Procedures

Based on products, the global uterine manipulator devices market is segmented by-

Donnez type uterine manipulators

Tintara type uterine manipulators

Clermont -Ferrand type uterine manipulators

Hohl type uterine manipulators

Advincula Arch type uterine manipulators

Others

Based on end user, the global market of uterine manipulator devices market is segmented by-

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Gynecology Clinics

With increase in the number of Hysterectomies, which is considered as one of the most common surgical procedure among female population. With growing technological advancement in gynecological surgery, increasing health awareness among women, the uterine manipulator devices market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By Region, Uterine manipulator devices market is segmented into five key regions such as. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest market for uterine manipulator devices as in the U.S., more than 600,000 surgeries per year other than 1.5 million diagnostic procedures which requires at least one uterine manipulator devices. Ninety percent of these procedures performed are for non-cancerous conditions. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in global uterine manipulator devices market. The Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market followed by Latin America.

The uterine manipulator devices market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players in global uterine manipulator devices market are Ethicon Endosurgery Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Hospiiniz International, C. R. Bard Inc., ConMed Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Bisinger GmbH, Planmeca Oy and others.

