Global UV Disinfection Market to Touch a Value of US$6.73 bn by 2025 With Top Companies Severn Trent Plc, Calgon Carbon Corp., Trojan Technologies, Xylem Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp

Global UV Disinfectant Equipment Market: Overview

The global market for ultra violet disinfectant is expected to witness a steady rise in the coming years. This market is being fueled by the increasing awareness about the benefits of UV disinfection. This process is chemical-free and relatively easy, which is has garnered attention wide range of end users. However, the key growth driver for the uptake of UV disinfection equipment remains the increasing need to provide clean drinking water in cities as well as rural areas. Thus, the unfortunate rise in water pollution and deteriorating quality of water is expected to create a huge demand for UV disinfection equipment in many water treatment processes.

Transparency Market Research states that the global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at US$1.62 bn in 2016 and is expected to be worth US$6.73 bn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market for UV disinfection equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.40%. The significant rise will be attributable to the process of disinfection used by UV disinfection technology that leaves behind no disinfection by-products. Furthermore, the cost-effective nature of this technology to ensure end-to-end cleaning is also winning the market for UV disinfection equipment tremendous popularity.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Need for Safer and Cleaner Water Ups Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment

Rapid industrialization and unstoppable urbanization have collectively resulted in a need for better quality of water. This has definitely increased the uptake of UV disinfection equipment for treating wastewater. UV disinfection method for wastewater is slowly replacing chlorine-based disinfection methods. Thus, the demand for cleaner and safer water is expected to create many lucrative opportunities for UV disinfection technology, thereby propping up the demand for its equipment.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

As an obvious result of the aforementioned trends, the UV disinfection equipment will find extensively application in the water segment during the forecast period. As of 2016, the water treatment segment held a share of 56.5% in the global UV disinfection equipment market. In the coming years, the wastewater treatment segment will outdo the water segment as manufacturing units are facing flak for not treating wastewater before letting it out in the environment. The non-corrosive and cost-effective nature of UV disinfection is expected to bode well for the market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Show Progress as Emerging Economies Strive to Improve Water Supply

Geographically, the global UV disinfection equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Out of these, the North America UV disinfection equipment market is expected lead the global market in the coming years as the U.S. accounted for nearly 36.7% of the total revenue. Strong presence of disinfecting companies that are open to trying better and cleaner technologies are expected to propel North America’s presence in the overall market in the coming years. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is also expected to show phenomenal growth in the global UV disinfection equipment market as emerging economies such as India and China are facing water problems. Growing population, increasing pollution, and demand for safer water supply in the face of scarcity of water are projected to drive the demand for UV disinfection equipment across Asia Pacific.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Some of the leading players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment market are Severn Trent Plc, Calgon Carbon Corp., Trojan Technologies, Xylem Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., First Light Technologies Ltd., Aquionics, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., Green Water Technologies, General Lighting, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Advanced UV, Inc., Enaqua, and Hydro-Photon.