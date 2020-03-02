Granular Graphite Market – Global Industry Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players 2025
The granular graphite market predominantly gains from use of granular graphite as an add-on mineral with various base materials for large applications. Granular graphite is used as an add-on in the manufacture of steel to increase carbon content, for fire proof material, electrode compound and thermal material, and flame resistant material among others.
Granular graphite, naturally, exists in few forms such as amorphous and microcrystalline. For example, amorphous graphite is mostly granular, which in extremely fine grinds possess flakey appearance.
Granular graphite is available in few sizes, naturally. This expands its application base, thereby fuelling granular graphite market.
Besides this, improved method of fabrication of synthetic granular graphite further pushes growth of said market.
Graphite, archaically referred to as plumbago, is a crystalline form of the element carbon with its atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure. It occurs naturally in this form and is the most stable form of carbon under standard conditions. Under high pressures and temperatures it converts to diamond.
Global Granular Graphite market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Granular Graphite.
This report researches the worldwide Granular Graphite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Granular Graphite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Asbury Carbons
China Carbon Graphite Group
Conoco Phillips
Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg
GrafTech International
Graphit Kropfmuhl
Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group
Hitachi Chemical
Nacional De Grafito
Nippon Carbon
Nippon Graphite Industries
SEC Carbon
SGL Carbon Group
Showa Denko Carbon
Skaland Graphite
Superior Graphite
Timcal
Granular Graphite Breakdown Data by Type
Natural Type
Synthetic Type
Granular Graphite Breakdown Data by Application
Batteries
Carbon Brush
Conductive Coating
Refractory
Other
Granular Graphite Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Granular Graphite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Granular Graphite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Granular Graphite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Granular Graphite :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
