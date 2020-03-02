Granular Graphite Market – Global Industry Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players 2025

The granular graphite market predominantly gains from use of granular graphite as an add-on mineral with various base materials for large applications. Granular graphite is used as an add-on in the manufacture of steel to increase carbon content, for fire proof material, electrode compound and thermal material, and flame resistant material among others.

Granular graphite, naturally, exists in few forms such as amorphous and microcrystalline. For example, amorphous graphite is mostly granular, which in extremely fine grinds possess flakey appearance.

Granular graphite is available in few sizes, naturally. This expands its application base, thereby fuelling granular graphite market.

Besides this, improved method of fabrication of synthetic granular graphite further pushes growth of said market.

Graphite, archaically referred to as plumbago, is a crystalline form of the element carbon with its atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure. It occurs naturally in this form and is the most stable form of carbon under standard conditions. Under high pressures and temperatures it converts to diamond.

Global Granular Graphite market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Granular Graphite.

This report researches the worldwide Granular Graphite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Granular Graphite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Asbury Carbons

China Carbon Graphite Group

Conoco Phillips

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

GrafTech International

Graphit Kropfmuhl

Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group

Hitachi Chemical

Nacional De Grafito

Nippon Carbon

Nippon Graphite Industries

SEC Carbon

SGL Carbon Group

Showa Denko Carbon

Skaland Graphite

Superior Graphite

Timcal

Granular Graphite Breakdown Data by Type

Natural Type

Synthetic Type

Granular Graphite Breakdown Data by Application

Batteries

Carbon Brush

Conductive Coating

Refractory

Other

Granular Graphite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Granular Graphite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Granular Graphite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Granular Graphite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Granular Graphite :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

