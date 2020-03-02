Grid Scale Energy Storage Market – Global Industry Research Report 2025: ABB, Beacon Power, Hydrostor, EnerVault, GE, Samsung SDI, S&C Electric, SustainX

Grid scale energy storage refers to employing methods for large scale electrical energy storage, within an electrical power grid. The phenomenon mostly applies to renewable sources power plants, in situations when production exceeds electrical energy consumption. In general, renewable sources complement mainstream electrical energy production, leading to several instances of excess production. In reverse scenarios, the excess electrical energy is returned to the grid when production is below consumption.

Grid scale energy storage involves pumped hydro storage systems, flywheel, advanced batteries, and evolving technologies such as compressed air energy storage.

Technique-driven efforts for smart storage of excess electrical energy for future use, involving specialty equipment and technologies has led to the surface of grid scale energy storage market. In some countries, enactment of legislation that mandate adoption of grid scale energy storage is attracting investors’ interest in such units. This bolsters growth of grid scale energy storage market.

Grid energy storage is a collection of methods used to store electrical energy on a large scale within an electrical power grid. Electrical energy is stored during times when production (especially from intermittent power plants such as renewable electricity sources such as wind power, tidal power, solar power) exceeds consumption, and returned to the grid when production falls below consumption.

A variety of grid scale energy storage technologies are known to the industry and can be broadly categorized based on the type of energy being stored. Pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) is a well-established energy storage technique; however, because of known challenges, various other energy storage techniques, backed by public and private lending, have surfaced over the last decade. For a market such as energy storage, which is linked to the economy of a country, initiatives related to policy decisions and mass awareness play a key role in the growth. Some countries have introduced reforms / amendments in the policies to encourage the market for energy storage, while others are still debating on it. The White House Summit 2016 is a recent example of such initiatives. At the summit, a range of utility, industry and government storage commitments were highlighted to signify the importance of this subject. Post this, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) started working on re-evaluating some of the policies to encourage energy storage in the US.

At the time of release of this study, policies favoring renewable energy over other sources were in place in about 50 countries. The common theme across these policies is priority dispatch of electricity from renewable sources, special feed-in tariffs, quota obligations for renewable energy and energy tax exemptions. In addition, legal bindings / agreements, such asCOP21, to tackle climate change are encouraging the use of renewable energy, which, in turn, is likely to drive the energy storage industry.

The Grid Scale Energy Storage market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grid Scale Energy Storage.

This report presents the worldwide Grid Scale Energy Storage market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Beacon Power

Hydrostor

EnerVault

GE

Samsung SDI

S&C Electric

SustainX

Grid Scale Energy Storage Breakdown Data by Type

Pumped Hydroelectric Storage System

Thermal Storage

Battery Storage

Compressed Air Energy Storage

Flywheel Storage

Molten Salt Storage

Grid Scale Energy Storage Breakdown Data by Application

Mechanical Energy

Chemical Energy

Electrochemical Energy

Thermal Energy

Electromagnetic Energy

Grid Scale Energy Storage Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Grid Scale Energy Storage status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Grid Scale Energy Storage manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grid Scale Energy Storage :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

