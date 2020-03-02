Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Global Market Requirements, Growth, Future Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Home Use Beer Brewing Machine, with a consumption market share nearly 54.95% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 29.55% in 2017.

With the popularity of craft beer, especially in the United States, Australia, Europe in recent years, demand for home use beer brewing machine is also increasing. Most of players in the market adopted pre-order strategy on crowdfunding campaign, such as Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Backerkit, etc.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Home Use Beer Brewing Machine. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market will still be a market of fierce competition.

The worldwide market for Home Use Beer Brewing Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 134.7% over the next five years, will reach 1260 million US$ in 2024, from 8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Home Use Beer Brewing Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PicoBrew

Speidel

Grainfather

Brewie

MiniBrew

HOPii, Inc.

iGulu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Semi-automatic Beer Brewing Machine

Fully-automatic & Smart Beer Brewing Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

On-line

Offline

