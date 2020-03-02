Increased Use of Surgical Gloves and Examination Gloves in the Medical Industry to Drive Global Disposable Gloves Market

Disposable Gloves Market: Health and Food Application Drives Robust Growth

The disposable gloves market is expected to register robust growth, thanks to rising demand in food applications, and in healthcare applications like dentistry. The disposable gloves market is likely to grow at remarkable 6.3% CAGR during 2018-2026. Disposable gloves are widely used for protecting hands in applications such as medicines, chemicals, and reactive unhygienic materials. Additionally, surgeries, dentistry, and examinations in healthcare also require significant use of disposable gloves. Moreover, the disposable nature of these gloves and their cost-effectiveness drives their large demand and market growth. Furthermore, growing threats such as microbial activity in handling food products, and rise of various infectious diseases are expected to drive considerable growth for the disposable gloves market in the near future.

Households also order disposable gloves in small quantities as awareness about hygiene continues to rise. Additionally, disposable gloves are also used in handling agriculture produce, chemicals, fuel oil, and pesticides. The growing application in various industries due to growing liabilities and consciousness about health, the disposable gloves market is expected register notable growth in the near future.

Disposable Gloves Market: North America to Register Astounding Growth

The disposable gloves market is divided into several regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America region is expected to register remarkable growth in the near future. The disposable gloves market is expected to grow at 39.2% CAGR during 2018-2026. Recently, the region has witnessed several outbreaks like SARS and H1N1. These outbreaks have led to rise in awareness about hygiene. Additionally, key health related entities such as OSHA continue to take initiatives to promote safe and hygienic practices at workplaces. Furthermore, globally, countries are spending a larger proportion of budgets on healthcare. This is expected to create several new opportunities for growth in North America region.

Disposable Gloves Market: Food Industry Emerges as the Largest End-User

The disposable gloves market serves various end-uses including chemicals, automotive, household cleaning, and food and beverage industry. Among these, the food and beverage is expected to emerge as the highest end-user during the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable income, and rising demand are expected to drive growth of the disposable gloves market during 2018-2026. Stringent regulations in the food industry due to recent outbreaks, and rising demand for food products, and growth of e-commerce are expected to open new opportunities in the market. Moreover, the disposable gloves market is expected to rise due to growing demand for motor oil, battery acid, and radiator coolant applications in the automotive industry. Additionally, power steering and brake fluids in cars are also expected to further growth in the disposable gloves market.

Disposable Gloves Market: Natural Rubber Remains Appealing in Emerging Markets

The disposable gloves market is segmented into various materials. Among these, the natural rubber is emerging as a clear-favorite among end-users. Natural rubber provides a cost-effective and highly reliable application. Additionally, the growing manufacturing activity in emerging nations are leading to rising demand for natural rubber, where it continues to gain traction. The nitrile-based disposable gloves are also expected to register significant growth in the near future. It is expected to witness a major rise as its alternative – the latex gloves face stringent regulations in major markets like the EU and North America. Hence, nitrile gloves are expected to become more popular in food and beverage, medical, and automotive in the near future. Their bio-degradable and eco-friendly nature are expected to drive considerable growth in the disposable gloves market in the near future.