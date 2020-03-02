Latex Medical Disposables Market to Witness CAGR of over 4.9% Between 2016 and 2024

Global Latex Medical Disposables Market: Snapshot

Latex medical disposables such as latex gloves are used during surgeries and check-ups. The demand for latex medical disposables is therefore quite high among doctors, surgeons, and dentists across the globe. Primarily, there are two types of latex gloves available in the market. These are powdered and non-powdered latex gloves. The non-powdered gloves might witness relatively more demand when compared with powdered gloves, as powdered gloves were found to be hindering the healing process of patients.

The market might encounter obstacles owing to the prevalence of latex allergies that induce several healthcare professionals to use non-latex products instead. Moreover, with the intensifying competition, the market players might have to bring down the prices of their products. As a result, sluggish growth in revenue might restrict the growth of the global market for latex medical disposables. However, the impact of these restraints will be negated by the emergence of novel technologies.

The global market for latex medical disposables was pegged at US$4.1bn in 2015, and is expected to rise up to achieve US$6.4bn by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Rising Demand from Countries in Asia Pacific to Accelerate Growth

Based on geography, the global latex medical disposables market has been segmented into Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. The global latex medical disposables market is presently dominated by North America, which accounted for a 33% share of the global market during 2016, with Europe close-by at its heels. The increasing concerns about safety, growing awareness about health and the spread of contagious diseases, and increasing measures for preventing the spread of these diseases are some of the major factors driving the the market in Europe and North America.

Asia Pacific is also slated for substantial growth during the forecast period, expanding at a promising CAGR of 5.8% between 2016 and 2024. The countries in Asia Pacific such as India, Japan, Singapore, China, Australia, and Thailand are likely to represent a significant portion of the global market for latex medical disposables over the coming years. The growth of these regions can be attributed to the growing awareness about the safety of patients and healthcare professionals, rising per capita incomes of people, increasing healthcare expenditures of governments, and flourishing medical and pharmaceutical sectors in these regions.

Latex Gloves Emerge as Dominant Product Segment

By product, the global market for latex medical disposables has been segmented into latex, foley catheters, latex gloves, urine bags, latex probe covers, and others. Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others are the key segments by end user. Of these, latex gloves have been witnessing increasing demand over the past few years. As a result, these products have been dominating the global market. In terms of revenue, this product segment accounted for nearly 60.4% of the global market for latex medical disposables during 2015. Latex gloves might continue to hold the foremost position as these gloves are an easy and effective way of protecting the hands of patients and healthcare providers from the risk of infection.

By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the global market for latex medical disposables in terms of revenue during 2015. The increasing number of surgical procedures and check-ups in hospitals, coupled with establishment of new clinics and hospitals is responsible for the dominance of this segment. This segment is slated to contribute 28.7% to the global market for latex medical disposables by the end of 2024. The diagnostic centers segment might hold the second-most position over the forecast period.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for latex medical disposables are Hartalega Holdings Bhd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, B. Braun Melsungen, C.R. Bard, Ansell, Top Glove Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, and Medtronic plc.

