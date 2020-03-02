Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid Market | Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid Market: Introduction

Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid is a low cost and high performance synthetic surfactant manufactured by sulfonating linear alkylbenzene (LAB). It possesses excellent foaming properties and is stable in alkaline, acidic, and oxide solutions. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid is a petrochemical derivative that is non-volatile. It can be dried to form stable powder. It is used in household detergents such as dishwashing liquids, laundry powders, laundry liquids, and household cleaners. It is used as a coupling agent in industrial applications and as an emulsifier in polymerization process. It is also used as a wetting agent in agricultural herbicides. Furthermore, linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid is employed as a deinking agent in the pulp & paper industry; cleaning agent in the textile industry; and degreaser in the leather industry.

Increase in demand for liquid detergents in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, textiles, and household across the globe is driving the global linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid market. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid offers excellent foaming properties and aids in removal of stain by reducing surface tension of the water. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid faces stiff competition from other surfactants such as alcohol ether sulfates (AES), which offer better compatibility with enzymes, greater hard-water tolerance, and are also milder than linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid. These factors are estimated to restrain the global market during the forecast period. However, high prices of AES and shortage of supply are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid.

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid Market: Key Segments

The global linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid market can be segmented based on type, purity, and application. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into alpha-olefin sulfonates (AOS) and alkyl sulfates (AS). Based on purity, the market can be divided into linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (90%) and linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (96%). In terms of application, the global market can be segregated into soap & detergent and personal care. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid is one of the active ingredients used in the soap & detergent industry. It possesses excellent performance and foaming properties.

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid market, followed by Europe. Rise in population in developing economies of Asia Pacific, improvement in lifestyle of the people, and increase in focus on improving hygiene standards in the food & beverages industry are propelling the demand for linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid in Asia Pacific. Germany, the U.K., and France are the leading consumers of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid in Europe, led by the wide consumer base and increase in demand for dish washing cleaners and liquids.

Rise in demand for industrial cleaners to maintain industrial hygiene is also boosting the linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid market in the region. The U.S. is a leading consumer of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid in North America. Rise in demand for biodegradable surfactants in the country is expected to hamper the linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid market in North America. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the near future due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid market include Desmet Ballestra Group, Chemithon Corporation, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, and J Chem Korea Corporation.