Luxury Furniture Market Report – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2023

uxury Furniture Market by Material Type (Glass, Metal, Plastic, Leather, Wood and Others), by Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, Online Sales, Independent Furniture Retailers, Factory Outlets and Others) and by End Users (Domestic and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the luxury furniture market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the luxury furniture market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the luxury furniture market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the luxury furniture market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein material type segment, distribution channel segment, and end-user segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view on the luxury furniture market by segmenting the market based on material type, distribution channel, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2023. Based on the material type the market is segmented into glass, metal, plastic, leather, wood, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into departmental stores, online sales, independent furniture retailers, factory outlets, and others. Based on end users the market is segmented into domestic and commercial. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Muebles Pico, Nella Vetrina, Laura Ashley Folding PLC, VALDERAMOBILI srl, Scavolini S.p.A., Henredon Furniture Industries, Inc., Giovanni Visentin srl, Iola Furniture Ltd., Turri S.r.l, Herman Miller, Inc., Heritage Home Group LLC and others.

This report segments the global luxury furniture market as follows:

Global Luxury Furniture Market: Material Type Segment Analysis

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Leather

Wood

Others

Global Luxury Furniture Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Departmental Stores

Online Sales

Independent Furniture Retailers

Factory Outlets

Others

Global Luxury Furniture Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Domestic

Commercial

Global Luxury Furniture Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

