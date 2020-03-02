Malt Ingredient Industry: Making Informed Business Decisions By Having Complete Insights of Industry l Cargill Incorporated, VIVESCIA Industries, and Group Soufflet

According to the TMR reports, the global malt ingredient market is assumed to be valued at US$7.3 bn by the end of 2024. The market is prognosticated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.3% within the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. As per the segmentation by application, the segment anticipated to dominate the overall market is the cookie segment. Based on classification by product type, the malt ingredient market is anticipated to be dominated by the dry malt segment, with respect to revenue, while malt flour segment will lead the segment with respect to volume.

The global malt ingredient for bakery market has been rising on account of advancements in the confectionery business. Several forms of malt are available in the market, and each of them are useful for the manufacture of different products. Hence, the demand within the global market for malt ingredient for bakery has been rising at a stellar pace in recent times. The food industry has been making strides of advancement over the past decade, and several sub-industries have gained from this rate of growth. The bakery industry has especially become an immensely popular industry across multiple regional pockets. New bakery products are being introduced at a rapid pace, and this factor is a key consideration for market growth. Hence, there is little contention about a starry rate of growth within the global malt ingredient for bakery market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Changing Lifestyle and Food Habits to Boost Market

With the rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle of people, the world is making more efforts to try and follow every trend that comes in the market whether it be fashion and accessories or food and beverage culture. The trend of celebrating major life events by cutting cake is still continuing presently but with time and trend the need for bakery and confectionaries have also increased. One of the major factors to boost the malt ingredient market is the growing trend for natural and organic food products. This is owing to the rise in awareness for nutritional food and healthy eating habits.

Another factor to boost the malt ingredient market is the ready to eat feature of food products made from malt ingredients like pizza, bread, and others. It takes less time and effort to get ready-to-eat food at our doorsteps, thus, creating lucrative opportunities of growth in the near future.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

Increase in the number of bariatric population has also created more demand for healthy food habits and especially food with low sugar and carbohydrate levels. This, in turn has boosted the overall growth of the malt ingredient market at large. Thus, the market is anticipated to be fueled with the increasing preference for low or no sugar food and bakery items.

The global malt ingredient market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years with massive increase in global consumption of bakery products all over the world. The market could witness a massive influx of both small and large players. The competitive landscape of the market is thus, seen to be fragmented because of the presence of a number of players. Large vendors are focusing on developing new strategies in order to attract more revenue into the market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

The top three players of the global malt ingredient market are Cargill Incorporated, VIVESCIA Industries, and Group Soufflet. Apart from them, other prominent players of the market are GrainCorp Malt Group, Polttimo Oy, Simpsons Malt Limited, Axereal Group, and RAGLETH LTD. Players are focusing on creating innovative products with new and unique ingredients in order to reach to the top and give tough competition to others.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com