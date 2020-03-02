Marjoram Extracts Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026

Marjoram is a culinary and medicinal herb in the mint family. As with the rising demand in food and beverages industries and pharmaceutical industry, the demand of marjoram has increased in the past years. Marjoram is used in tea, medicines and even oil is extracted from it, with the increasing demand of health conciseness in developing and developed nations and the rising demand for the herbal product have positively impacted the demand of marjoram industry. The augmenting market for herbal plant products which are used in making capsules, finished medicines and healthcare products around the world has eventually led to an anticipation of positive CAGR for herbal plant products in coming years, therby driving the marjoram market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Marjoram is used as a natural flavor. Marjoram Extracts has a wide lists of properties and health benefits which come with its consumption. It is sweet pine and tangy in flavor which can be stored in the refrigerator for several days. Marjoram leaves and flowers when dried is widely used as a mixture for food processing industry. Some of the health associated benefits which human body gets on its usage are that it maintains blood sugar level. Moreover, it helps in curing cold, toothaches, measles, fever inflammation, headaches and also provides relief from the spasm in the respiratory system. Oil extracts of Marjoram are used as an antiseptics which heals the external wound and protects it from becoming septic. Marjoram is increasingly used in tea which provides a relief from symptoms such as digestions, gallstones, stomach cramps, poor appetite and liver diseases. With such benefits associated with consumption of Marjoram has led to rising demand in FMCG and pharmaceutical companies around the globe.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

And some of the side effects which are noted are lung condition, ulcers, allergy, and diabetes which becomes a barrier to the growth of marjoram, and the use of marjoram is opposed by various regulatory bodies in many countries.

Marjoram is produced in European countries, but it is mostly consumed mostly in the Asian countries due to the growth of food and beverages industries. This study conducted was even taken into consideration of regions like North America and Middle Eastern and Africa countries. APEJ is the leading region in terms of consumption of marjoram followed by European and North America due to the increase in production of medicines and healthcare products. With an increase in the health consciousness among the new generations and the rise in the usage of herbal plant products have led to the growth of Marjoram Extract.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Global Marjoram Extract Market: Key players