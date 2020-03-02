Massive MIMO Market – Global Industry Growth Projections, Current Trends & Advanced Technologies with Forecast to 2026

The Massive MIMO technology market is expected to reach US$ 20,852.2 Mn by 2026 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 39.5%from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the market is expected to be influenced by a range of factors such as excellent spectral efficiency and energy efficiency provided by solutions, and improved SNR and link reliability. Significant improvement in spectral efficiency is achieved by spatial multiplexing the number of terminals in the same time-frequency resource. Spatial filtering or beamforming technology allows radio signals to be focused on specific user devices in a particular area of demand.

Advanced beamforming improves spectral efficiency significantly by providing better call quality at the edge with improved signal accuracy. Beamforming increases the number of users that can be served simultaneously without needing extra spectrum resources. Further, there are already strategies and projects in place for smart cities, self-driving cars are on the horizon, social media has grown at a vast scale, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices and solutions are taking off. Significant adoption of 4G LTE in all these arenas is generating tremendous amounts of data and the expected launch of 5G is poised to connect billions of devices in the coming years. Additionally, market players are focused on R&D for the development of innovative and technologically advanced massive MIMO technology related products. These technologically advanced products are expected to help companies in expanding their business worldwide.

64T64R antenna types are expected to be more lucrative for the Massive MIMO technology market

In terms of antenna type, the Massive MIMO technology market is bifurcated into 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, and 128T &128R and above. Many companies in various regions are using 64T64R type of antennas for testing and deployment purpose. Further, global leading network providers are upgrading their existing infrastructure with 5G-ready 64T64R antenna solutions which can support both existing and 5G networks.

Market in Asia Pacific to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of around 40% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the presence of well-established players such as ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Furthermore, these players from the massive MIMO technology domain are entering into strategic M&A activities for the advancement of the technology. In February 2018, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held at Barcelona, Spain, Samsung announced the purchase of its 5G ready MIMO solutions by Sprint for deployment on Sprint’s 2.5GHz TDD-LTE network. Additionally, these players are also launching novel technologically advanced solutions to capture more market share. In February 2018, at the MWC, Huawei launched 3GPP-compliant end-to-end (E2E) 5G product solutions, including base station, bearer network, core network, and terminals. The solutions include 32T32R and 64T64R Massive MIMO active antenna units (AAUs).

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson are some of the major players operating inthe Massive MIMO technology market, profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiling. Various players in the market are collaborating with other players to boost the massive MIMO deployment. In February 2018, Blue Danube Systems teamed up with Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG to speed up the adoption of Massive MIMO technology solutions