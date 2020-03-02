Mat-Style Conveyor Market Witnessed To Take An Uptick In The Forecast Year 2024

The mat-style conveyor is primarily employed for carrying large, bulky objects from one point to another. The mat-style conveyor assembles multiple products on the same line. It operates at various speeds such as 40, 60, 100, 125, 165 and 250 feet per minute (FPM). The mat-style conveyor offers benefits such as positive belt tracking and smooth transportation, efficient flexibility, and trouble-free performance. It also offers more endurance, reliability and less maintenance than roller conveyors with smoother operations.

The plastic belt mat-style conveyor is expected to dominate the global mat style conveyor market owing to its high impact resistance, easy cleaning, low maintenance, less tipping and product damage owing to stable product flow. The mat-style conveyor offers applications in transporting, combining, turning, filling, labeling, accumulation, merging, diverting and packaging of products. The global market for mat-style conveyor is anticipated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Mat-Style Conveyor Market: Drivers and Trends

Increasing need for flexibility in automated assembly processes is the primary driver for the growth of global mat-style conveyor market. Furthermore, growing packaging and food and beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for mat-style conveyor. In addition, growing adoption of automated manufacturing and material handling systems by various industries across the globe is anticipated to boost demand for mat-style conveyors.

Key trends observed in the global mat-style conveyor market are manufacturers of mat-style conveyor are focusing on catering to on-site maintenance of mat-style conveyor and energy cost reduction by use of energy-efficient belts.

Based on the geographies, the global mat-style conveyor market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the maximum market share in terms of value in the global mat-style conveyor market owing to the presence of a number of manufacturers such as Nercon Eng. & Mfg. Inc., Modular Conveyor Express, Dyco, Inc., etc. in the US.