Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Research and Forecast 2016-2024 | Chart Industries, Inc., Inogen, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Resmed Inc.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Overview

Medical oxygen concentrators are used by patients suffering from COPD and other respiratory diseases. Patients having low level of oxygen in their blood are prescribed to use oxygen concentrators. Oxygen concentrators are to be used only with prescription and cannot be purchased over the counter. Medical oxygen concentrators work either on rechargeable lithium batteries or by continuous electric supply. The medical oxygen concentrators are produces oxygen from the surrounding air. It works on the principle of compression of air by which the concentrators are prevented from overheating. After taking the air from the surrounding nitrogen is removed through the air filters and with adjusted delivery rate purifies oxygen is delivered to the patients with the help of nasal cannula or mask. The global medical oxygen concentrators market is segmented by modality, technology, end users and geography. By modality the global medical oxygen concentrator market is further segmented into portable oxygen concentrators and stationary oxygen concentrators. According to technology the market is segmented further by pulse flow technology and continuous flow technology. By end users the market is segmented into hospitals, home care and ambulatory surgical centers. In terms of geography the global medical oxygen concentrators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Scope of the Study

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on modality, technology, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the medical oxygen concentrators market in the current and future scenario.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.

Major companies profiled in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market are Chart Industries, Inc., Inogen, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Resmed Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., Precision Medical, Inc., Besco Medical Co. Ltd., O2 Concepts LLC, GCE Group and others.

The medical oxygen concentrators market has been segmented as follows:

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Modality

Portable

Stationary

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Technology

Pulse flow technology

Continuous flow technology

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, by End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

