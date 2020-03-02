Medical Tubing Packaging Market to Clock a CAGR of 6.4%, during 2018-26

In their latest report titled – “Medical Tubing Packaging Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026”, Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the use of different materials and processes used for medical tubing, along with various end uses and applications. According to TMR, the global medical tubing packaging market is projected to clock a CAGR of 6.4%, during 2018-26, which is attributed to several factors, on which, the report provided thorough insights and forecast. The Asia Pacific medical tubing packaging is expected to take the cake in terms of CAGR.

Medical tubing is referred to as tubing that complies with the set medical standards and is fit to be used for a variety of medical and pharmaceutical applications. For the same, medical tubing packaging manufacturing processes must comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) protocols.

TMR suggests that the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to be a key driving force for growth of medical tubing packaging globally. Plastic has been found to be the most widely used material for medical tubing packaging. Out of several plastics, PP, PVC, TPE, and PA are expected to witness maximum use for medical tubing packaging. These four plastics are estimated to account for more than 70% of the global plastic medical tubing packaging market by value.

Request a PDF Sample of Medical Tubing Packaging Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15419

The TMR study analyses the medical tubing packaging market in several regions and focuses on the key dynamics affecting the medical tubing packaging market, globally. It has been observed that there has been a growth in the geriatric population across the globe, leading to an increased prevalence of age-related ailments, the treatment for which requires high performance medical tubing packaging. Several urinary disorders such as urinary rotation, urinary retention, and others are prevalent in the global aged population and is expected to fuel demand for medical tubing packaging.

As the global aged population is poised to account for almost 1/5th of the total population in the next three decades, there is expected to be a surge in demand for medical tubing packaging, wherein, the innovation will be in terms of the materials used to improve performance and efficiency. TMR also states that growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is something to look out for in the next eight years, as it will have a huge impact on the evolution of medical tubing packaging requirements. Overall, in terms of materials used, silicone is expected to witness growth in demand, especially in demanding and long-term applications requiring utmost efficiency and consumer convenience, such as urinary catheterization. One of the key factors which might restrain growth in demand for silicone for medical tubing packaging is its high cost.