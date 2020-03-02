Mobile BI Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023

is a branch of Business Intelligence comprised present and historical data that allows the organizations to access business information, data, and interpret them anyplace at anytime, to develop insights without the skills required for data science and analytics.

Nowadays, business organizations are heavily investing in developing a technological environment where the data reporting and analysis becomes fast and easy. Mobile BI also enables the sharing of real-time data with their desired sources. For instance, manufacturing sectors require real-time access to the process for better efficiency. Employees working in the field need to access the real-time data for the achievement of their objectives efficiently and effectively.

However, the increase in demand for BYOD in business organizations, the surging need for real-time reporting data analysis, and the rising awareness regarding the IoT among consumers are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The global Mobile BI market was valued at 3.54 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to USD 12.42 billion with a 23.29% CAGR by 2022.

Key Players

The key players of Mobile BI market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), MicroStrategy (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), Information Builders (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Yellowfin International Pty Ltd (Australia), and Qlik (U.S.).

Global Mobile BI Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022.

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Mobile BI market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Mobile BI market based on Porter’s Five Force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment by services, organization size, business functions, and end-users.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Mobile BI market.

Target Audience

• Solution vendors

• Original equipment manufacturers

• System integrators

• Advisory firms

• National regulatory authorities

• Venture capitalists

• Private equity groups

• Investment houses

• Equity research firms

Key Findings

• The global Mobile BI market is expected to reach USD 12.44 Billion by 2022.

• By services, the Mobile BI market is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR during the forecast period.

• By business function, IT is expected to hold the largest market share and is presumed to remain the highest market share by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global Mobile BI market followed by Europe, while Asia-Pacific ranks third in the Mobile BI market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Mobile BI Market Estimation and Forecast

Mobile BI market is anticipated to witness a positive growth globally. Increasing BYOD market and the growing need for real-time reporting and data analysis are few requirements driving the market on a global scale. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and, Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global Mobile BI market with the highest share followed by Europe which stands as the second biggest region due to high opportunities for the market growth. Additionally, Asia Pacific stands as third largest and the fastest growing region owing to the increasing technological adoption.

