Multicentric Vascular Tumor Diagnosis Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2025

Kaposi sarcoma cancer is a type of soft tissue cancer. Kaposi sarcoma is a group of cancer that starts in the tissue that supports and connects the body. Kaposi sarcoma cancer generally located below the skins surface or in the lining of the nose and mouth. Kaposi sarcoma cancer is basically caused by the virus known as human herpesvirus 8 or Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus. The main symptoms of Kaposi sarcoma is skin lesions. These lesions are usually purple or red in color and look like bruises, which in overtime grow into lumps. Kaposi sarcoma is a rare type of cancer observed in people with AIDS. Kaposi sarcoma affects men more than women. There are several types of Kaposi sarcoma such as AIDS related Kaposi sarcoma which generally occur in homosexual men rather than others who contracted HIV through intravenous drug. Second is the classic Kaposi sarcoma which develops in older men. It typically appears first on legs and then on feet. It also affects the gastrointestinal tract and lining of the mouth. African Cutaneous Kaposi Sarcoma is seen in the people of sub- Saharan Africa due to the prevalence of HHV-8. Immunosuppression-Related Kaposi Sarcoma appears in the people who have kidney and organ transplant.

The Kaposi sarcoma can be diagnosed by looking at the skin and taking the sample of the tissue under the microscope which is known as biopsy. Local anesthesia is given to numb the area and take a small piece of tissue from the lesion and is tested in the laboratory. Endoscopy and bronchoscopy is done when Kaposi sarcoma is in lungs and gut.

The major drivers which increase the growth of the global Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market is the increasing prevalence of the disease. Significant growth in the organ transplant have also shown rise in the Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market. Greater number of cases of HIV have primarily and positively impacted the overall Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market growth. High cost of diagnosis and treatment of the Kaposi sarcoma hinder the growth of the global Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market.

The global Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market is segmented on basis of diagnostic type, end user and geography

Segmentation by Diagnostic Type

Biopsy

Imaging

X-ray

Computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan

Endoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Diagnostic centers

Clinics

On the basis of diagnostic type, global Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market is segmented into biopsy and imaging. Biopsy is the first step to diagnose the Kaposi sarcoma. Tissue from the site is obtained by giving anesthesia to numb the area which is taken in the laboratory for diagnosis. Biopsy is the only way to confirm the Kaposi sarcoma. CT scan is usually done to determine if the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, liver and lungs. Endoscopy and bronchoscopy is done to examine stomach, intestine and lungs.

On the basis of geography, global Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading in the global market due to high rate of diagnosis and availability of the treatment. Middle East & Africa is expected to grow in the global Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market owing to high rate of incidence of the disease. High prevalence of the AIDS in Eastern Africa are the main key factors which increase the overall global Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market growth.

Some of the key players present in global Kaposi sarcoma diagnosis market are Quest Diagnostics, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., MBio Diagnostics, Cleveland Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), The Johns Hopkins Hospital, UCLA Health, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Cancer Institute Nsw, Vancouver Coastal Health.

