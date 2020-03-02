Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market -Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, May 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ —

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market 2018

Non-cryogenic air separation plants are designed to produce gases like oxygen, nitrogen, and argon through various processes such as pressure swing technology, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane technology. The major end-users of such industrial gases are industries like metallurgy, chemicals, oil and gas, healthcare, paper and pulp, electronics, aerospace, water and wastewater, and the food and beverage sector.

The analysts forecast the global non-cryogenic air separation plants market will reach more than USD 1 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-cryogenic air separation plants market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3195825-global-non-cryogenic-air-separation-plants-market-2018-2022

The report, Global Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Air Liquide

• Linde Group

• Messer

• PCI

• Praxair

• Universal Industrial Gases

Market driver

• Rising global demand for oil and gas

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Uncertainties associated with crude oil prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emerging carbon capture systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3195825-global-non-cryogenic-air-separation-plants-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/449096571/non-cryogenic-air-separation-plants-market-2018-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Metallurgy – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Chemicals – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Air Liquide

• Linde Group

• Messer

• PCI

• Praxair

• Universal Industrial Gases

Continued…..