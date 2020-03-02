Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market – Global Industry Research Report 2016 – 2024

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market: Overview

This report on the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of ocular disease patient and diabetes sufferers is increasing the usage of ophthalmic ultrasound devices. Less pain and high definition imaging technology are the major drivers of the global ophthalmic ultrasound device market.

The ophthalmic ultrasound device market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on application and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises Porters Five Forces Analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global ophthalmic ultrasound device market.

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market: Scope of the Study

Based on product, the market has been segmented into A-Scan, B-Scan, Combined Scan, Ultra Bio Microscope and Pachymeter. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by ophthalmologist and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on End-user, the ophthalmic ultrasound device market has been segmented into four major categories: hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, eye research institutes and ambulatory surgical centers. The ophthalmic ultrasound devices are segmented into portable and standalone devices. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market: Geographical Assessment

Geographically, the global ophthalmic ultrasound device market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Key players mentioned in the report

The report also profiles major players in the global ophthalmic ultrasound device market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Nidek Co. Ltd., Halma plc, Optos plc (Nikon Corporation), Reichert, Inc. (AMETEK, Inc.), Sonomed, Inc. (Escalon Medical Corp.), Ellex Medical Laser Ltd., Quantel Medical and others.

The global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market Revenue, by Product, (US$ Mn), 2014–2024

A-Scan

B-Scan

Combined Scan

Pachymetry

Ultrasound Bio Microscope (UBM)

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market Revenue, by Modality, (US$ Mn), 2014–2024

Portable

Standalone

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market Revenue, by End-user, (US$ Mn), 2014–2024

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Device Market Revenue, By Geography, (US$ Mn), 2014–2024

Overview

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

