Palatants Market : End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales 2018 – 2028 | Kemin Industries, Inc., Société des Produits, Nestlé S.A

Palatability enhancers or palatants in pet food industry have been playing significant role to bring high quality, nutritious and flavorful pet food products. In order to claim pet food itself as a “complete and balanced” the pet food must meet the standards established by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), which is a voluntary association engaged in establishing the nutritional standards for complete and balanced pet foods. Palatants are ingredients added to pet food products to make it taste better at the same time nutritious. Pet food palatants are also referred to as “digests”.

Palatability optimization in pet food products requires accurate balancing of ingredients, product formulation in order to develop desired flavor, taste and aroma. Pet food palatants are widely consumed across countries such as, U.S., China, Chile, France and Japan. Al these factors together are expected to drive the market growth of palatants globally. Today pets are more like family and providing palatants that are not only healthy, tasty and delicious but also deliver the pet owners with an observable level of excitement in the pet’s response to the food which will further escalate the market for palatants in the near future.

“Natural” is one of the leading claims across the global pet food industry which is pushing the demand for organic and natural ingredients in the pet food industry. Consumption of pre-packaged food products is expected to rise significantly over the coming years thus creating demand for different flavor requirements in the food products. There has also been considerable rise in number of pet owners seeking for pet food products with functional and specific nutritional benefits thus creating significant demand for pet food palatants.

Furthermore, pet owners are also looking for pet food products with exotic protein content and low fat content thus pushing the manufactures of pet food products to introduce palatability enhancers with additional antioxidant protection which will further escalate the market for palatants in the near future. It is important for the manufacturers of pet food products that their food is as palatable as possible. To ensure this pet food manufacturers are using novel technologies, for example, since 2007, AFB International which is a worldwide leader in pet food technology has been using electronic nose and electronic tongue technology in order to scrutinize the overall smell and taste of pet foods. Such factors are expected to help escalate the market growth of palatants across the globe.

The palatants market is anticipated to be positively influenced by rising number of pet owners and launch of increasing number of new product variants. Pet food flavors and textures are becoming complex, authentic, and specific in terms of ingredients with functional nutritional benefits thus allowing pet owners to indulge their pets and thus leading to escalated application of palatants in pet food applications. Argentina and China are to represent considerable incremental opportunity in the global palatants market owing to growing volume of dog and cat food products.

