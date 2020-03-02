Research Report on “Paper Based Shopping Bags Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2028”.

The global “Paper Based Shopping Bags Market” has witnessed changing patterns of consumer demand in the recent times. This research study is an attempt to understand the changes and the impact of this changes on the “Paper Based Shopping Bags Market” across the world. The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market, acting as a source of valuable information for active market participants across the value chain and assisting them in capitalizing the opportunities as well as developing crucial business strategies. It also helps the companies operating in the market to understand the prevalent market trends and shaping their businesses accordingly.

Convenience and user experience plays a significant role in the design of consumer packaging products such as a bag, pouches, boxes, containers, etc. To gain market share and to serve various packaging applications manufacturers immensely rely on plastic. Increased use of the plastic for packaging is degrading environment due to improper decomposition of plastic waste. The need for reducing plastic waste has led to the growing penetration of paper in packaging application for down-gauging the negative impact of packaging on the environment. Paper bag is one such product used by consumer’s secondary packaging for shopping, food outlets, gifts, etc. The use of paper bag not only benefits the environment but also provides large printing are for promotional activities at very less cost. Paper based consumer bags are commonly made of recycled paper, Kraft paper, but it can also be reinforced and laminated for increasing load carrying capacity and the aesthetic value thus improving its positioning in the packaging market.

Paper Based Consumer Bags Market: Market Dynamics

As the manufacturing base is shifting from plastic to paper to support the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials the demand is paper based consumer bags market is increasing. The availability of and cost competitiveness of raw material are some important factors for supporting the growth in paper based consumer bags market. Ability to provide good printing quality and packaging solution for improving the aesthetic value of the product are some factors making the paper based consumer bags market an important and attractive segment for packaging manufacturers. Use of recycled paper reduces the carbon footprint of company hence improving the profitability.

However, the use of paper bag cannot be applied for many packaging applications such as liquid packaging, heavy goods packaging, chemical packaging. Paper based consumer bags is majorly used for as secondary packaging for lighter goods which may limit paper based consumer bags market. Paper based consumer bags can easily get tear causing pilferage and mishandling of the products causing resistance in growth for paper based consumer bags market. Plastic film products offer better strength and convenience in handling of the products. However, use of reinforced paper bags and on the backdrop of zero negative impacts on the environment paper based consumer bags market is expected to gain ground in future.

Paper Based Consumer Bags Market: Market Segmentation

Paper based consumer bags market is segmented by material type product type and by end use

Based on the material type, paper based consumer bags market is segmented into:

White board

Kraft paper Bleached Non-bleached

Matte paper

Based on the product type, paper based consumer bags market is segmented into:

Laminated bags Reinforced Non reinforced (multiwall, regular)

Non Laminated bags Reinforced Non reinforced (multiwall, regular)



Based on the end use type, paper based consumer bags market is segmented into:

Gift bag

Shopping Bag

Promotional Bag

Wine Bags

Regular use bags (retail outlets)

Others

Paper Based Consumer Bags Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global paper based consumer bags market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Western Europe and North America are expected to lead paper based consumer bags market due to government policies favoring the use of paper bags. Latin America and APEJ are expected to be the most attractive market regarding growth. Eastern Europe and MEA are expected to exhibit sluggish growth in paper based consumer bags market while Japan is expected to contribute the significant share in paper based consumer bags market.

Paper Based Consumer Bags Market: Key Players

Some key players in paper based consumer bags market are GLOBAL-PAK, INC, International Paper, Inc., Segezha Group, Smurfit Kappa Packaging, LLC, Ampac Holdings, LLC, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Company, Interconti Systems Inc., Guangzhou SiWei Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd., Qingdao Maxfitlabel Co., Ltd., and Wenzhou Myway Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd.

