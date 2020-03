Paraneoplastic Syndromes Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Paraneoplastic syndromes are an umbrella of uncommon nervous system disorders that develop mainly in patients suffering from cancer. Paraneoplastic syndromes can also affect other organs such as joints, blood (hematologic), endocrine system, and skin (dermatologic). Paraneoplastic syndromes can be classified into categories such as cerebellar degeneration, limbic encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, opsoclonus-myoclonus, stiff person syndrome, myelopathy, Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, myasthenia gravis, neuromyotonia, peripheral neuropathy, and dysautonomia.

Common symptoms of paraneoplastic syndromes include difficulty in maintaining balance, loss of fine motor skills such as picking up objects, slurred speech or stuttering, hallucinations, vision problems, difficulty swallowing, unusual involuntary movements, loss of muscle tone or weakness, sleep disturbances, memory loss and other cognitive impairment, loss of muscle coordination, and seizures. Paraneoplastic syndromes are not caused by cancer cells directly disrupting nerve function. Scientists believe that paraneoplastic syndromes are caused by particular antibodies and T cells. Paraneoplastic syndromes are a major risk to the lymphatic system, ovaries, testicals, breasts, and lungs.

Clinical history and blood tests primarily focus on diagnosing paraneoplastic syndromes. Neurologist ask some general physical questions to diagnose paraneoplastic syndromes. Doctors conduct simple test for reflexes, muscle strength, mood, sense of touch, coordination, memory, muscle tone, balance, vision, and hearing. Doctors also recommended laboratory tests (blood test, lumbar puncture), imaging tests (PET plus CT, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and computerized tomography).

Increase in the prevalence of cancer worldwide is anticipated to boost the paraneoplastic syndromes market during the forecast period. Rise in fuel prices is boosting government revenue in Middle East & Africa, which, in turn, is augmenting the development of health care infrastructure. High incidence of liver diseases across emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe is a leading factor boosting the paraneoplastic syndrome market in these regions. The development of the market across these regions is estimated to be a key determinant of the growth of the global paraneoplastic syndromes market.

The global paraneoplastic syndromes market can be segmented based on syndrome, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of syndrome, the market can be calssified into cerebellar degeneration, limbic encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, opsoclonus-myoclonus, stiff person syndrome, myelopathy, Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, myasthenia gravis, neuromyotonia, peripheral neuropathy, and dysautonomia.

Based on treatment, the paraneoplastic syndromes market can be categorized into medications and therapies. Corticosteroids, anti-seizure medications, immunosuppressants, and muscle transmission are common medications. Physical therapy and speech therapy help to restore muscle function.

In terms of end-user, the global paraneoplastic syndromes market can be segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

Based on region, the global paraneoplastic syndromes market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive region of the market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.Moreover, factors such as better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people are expected to propel the market in the region.

Key players operating in the global paraneoplastic syndromes market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Glaxosmithkline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, merck & co. Inc, Novartis Ag, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical.

