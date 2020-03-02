Patient Engagement Solutions Market is Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 23.0% Between 2015 till 2023

Global Patient Engagement Solutions: Snapshot

Patient engagement solutions helps patients manage their healthcare data. It also provides improvised interaction among the patients and medical team. This factor will lead to rise of global patient engagement solutions market globally. The advancement in technology has helped the healthcare sectors to provide necessary tools to their patients so that they can actively participate and manage their own health. This provision helps patient to effectively deliver self-care. These drivers will show significant rise in the coming years. The service ensures improved and safe service quality. Thus, leading to increased satisfaction among the patients. The rise in aging populations is one of the major factors for the rise of market. Increased awareness among people regarding health and healthcare facilities have fueled the market growth. Government across the globe is also engaging in providing subsidies and incentives to its citizens thus, increasing the demand for global patient engagement solutions market. Increased need for engagement and involvement of patients in the management of various diseases is one of the prime factors boosting the global market since, patient’s involvement is importantly required in chronic illness.

The meaningful relationship and exchange between the doctors and patients is anticipated to drive the global market for patient engagement solutions during the forecast period. Development and advancement in technologies over the years have helped built this relationship between doctors and their patients. Self-management programs conducted in various healthcare organizations around the globe is also leading to the rise of global patient engagement solutions market.

The global patient engagement solutions market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023. The global market revenue valued at US$6.6 bn during 2014 and is estimated to reach value worth US$34.9 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Hospitals and Healthcare Sectors Rising Due to Increased Demand from Patients

The global patient engagement solutions market according to end user is segmented in to healthcare and medical payers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and healthcare providers. Among these, healthcare providers and hospitals are anticipated to rise as the leading players in comparison to other end users in the global market during the forecast period. On the other hand, Pharmaceutical companies are expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the coming years owing to various pharmaceutical enterprises implementing the patient engagement solutions to manage the incurred capital to meet their research requirement demands.

North America Contributing the Largest Share Owing to Government Reforms

The global patient engagement solutions is spread across regions such as Europe, Asia pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is currently leading the global market owing to increasing numbers of quality healthcare services and rising governmental reforms along with changed incentive based payment methods. This region is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global patient engagement solutions are McKesson Corp, Phytel Inc., Orion Heath, Allscripts Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Axial Exchange, Medecision Inc., GetWellNetwork Inc., Cerner Corp., and Emmi Solutions LLC.

