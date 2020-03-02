Physical Security Services Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

The global physical security services market is projected to invite handsome growth prospects on the back of an elevating adoption of monitoring technologies in both private and government sectors. However, vendors could face a challenge in the form of high initial investment required for physical security services. Nonetheless, the advent of universally popular sensors and other advanced equipment could create scores of opportunities in the market. The increasing need for unmanned guarding that reduces service cost is also expected to raise the demand for physical security services in the coming years.

The global physical security services market could be classified as per type of service, vertical, and region. By service type, access control as a service (ACaaS) is forecast to account for a dominant share of US$80.9 bn by 2022.

This report on the global physical security services offers a deep evaluation of some of the leading factors of growth and also those that could arrest the growth of industry players during the forecast period 2017-2022. The vendor landscape of the market has been critically studied for readers to gain a sound insight of current and future competitive situations.

Global Physical Security Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

The world physical security services market is prognosticated to be positively impacted by the increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) and deployment of smart technologies such as automobile tracking. However, rising terror attacks causing damage to human life as well as physical properties could be a major growth factor for the market. One of the ways the mounting occurrence of terrorist attacks could be effectively dealt with or avoided in the first place is considered to be the use of physical security services. Security strategies have been implemented at an aggressive pace in different regions of the world and across organizations of various sizes.

Furthermore, tight government regulations and technological advancements could be counted among the critical factors supporting the growth of the world physical security services market. Worsening social insecurity and increasing crime rates are predicted to augment the need for physical security services in the coming years. Moreover, there is a sense of urgency to protect assets, employees, and critical official data in the business world, which could also improve the adoption of various physical security services in the near future. In the retail industry, physical security services could play a vital role in avoiding employee theft, shoplifting, and supply chain theft.

Global Physical Security Services Market: Geographical Analysis

The international physical security services market is foreseen to find profit-making opportunities in leading regions such as North America, which could rise at a CAGR of 12.6%. During the course of the forecast tenure, North America is prophesied to be reputed as a more lucrative region for physical security services business.

However, there could be some markets such as Latin America which could exhibit a sluggish growth. For instance, Japan could lose 139 basis points (BPS) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) 59 BPS by the end of 2022. Nevertheless, the international physical security services market is envisioned to witness rewarding prospects birthing in Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) with the latter expected to gain 225 BPS in the final forecast year.

Global Physical Security Services Market: Companies Mentioned

The worldwide physical security services market could include some of the top names in the industry such as SECOM Company Limited, Tyco International Limited, STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc., The ADT Corp., and United Technologies Corporation. New product launch is envisaged to be a significant business strategy adopted by key market players to enhance their product portfolio and push forward a better customer experience.