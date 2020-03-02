Plastic Recycling Market Report 2026 By Material, Application To Reach US$56.8 bn by 2024

Global Plastic Recycling Market: Snapshot

Recycling plastic waste is a complex issue to which no real solution has proven to be completely effective and environmentally responsible. Many recycling techniques have in fact proven to be rather expensive, energy inefficient, and as harmful to the environment, if not more, as plastic itself. The global population continues its exponential rise and economic and industrial activities thrive at an even faster rate. This has made the issue of recycling plastic waste, which accounts for a large portion of total waste generated on everyday basis from several sources, is becoming increasingly severe. Thus continuous research activities are being undertaken across the globe with an aim of finding an effective method of recycling plastic waste or gaining something beneficial from the process.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

According to the report, the global plastic recycling market will register a promising 6.9% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024, rising from a valuation of US$31.5 bn in 2015 to a revenue opportunity of US$56.8 bn by 2024.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

Demand for Recycled PET and HDPE Plastics to Remain High

The report segments the global plastic recycling market based on criteria such as source, material, and application. Based on material, the market has been segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), nylon, and polycarbonate. Owing to the rising global consumption of recycling PET and HDPE plastic products, these segments are likely to retain dominance in the overall market.

Based on application, the market has been expanded into packaging, construction, automotive, textile, consumer goods, and industrial. Of these, the segment of packaging is expected to serve the most demand for recycled plastic owing to the thriving expansion of the packaging industry and the several mandates compelling the industry to adopt more environment-friendly processes and ways to cut-down on its carbon footprint. The construction segment is also increasingly becoming a notable consumer of recycled plastic and is likely to account for a notable share in the overall market by the end of the report’s forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The vendor landscape of the global plastic recycling market is highly fragmented and features a large number of unstructured, small players in the largely unorganized market in several emerging and underdeveloped economies across the globe. International companies seeking entry into these emerging economies, which possess vast growth opportunities due to rising populations and swelling use of plastic products for daily necessities, are focusing on ways of consolidating and organizing these markets through strategic collaboration. Some of the leading companies in the global plastic recycling market are KW plastics, Kuusakoski Oy, Envisison Plastics, and Plasgran Ltd.